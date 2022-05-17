Flower Factory’s Mental Health Awareness includes beautiful arrangements

BRIDGE CITY — May is Mental Health Awareness month, and the Bridge City High School Flower Factory is doing its part spreading positivity and showing support for this cause.

Working with Lynda Willie at Region 5, Debbie Gregg’s Floral Design students have created beautiful arrangements with encouraging notes/quotes and suicide prevention resources attached.

These arrangements are being displayed throughout the school and in some parts of the community.

This project was made possible, in part, by a grant the district received.

The AWARE (Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education) Grant helps schools provide sustainable mental health programs and services for students.

If you see one of these gorgeous floral arrangements at school or around town, hopefully, it is a reminder that you are loved, you have a purpose and you are not alone.

“This may not be a perfect world, but we want to do our best in making it a brighter one,” a school statement said.