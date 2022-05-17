All-District 22-4A Softball Team; Carson Fall earns MVP honor

Published 12:07 am Tuesday, May 17, 2022

By Van Wade

Bridge City sophomore ace pitcher Carson Fall claimed Most Valuable Player honors on the All-District 22-4A Softball Team after an amazing season. (Van Wade/Orange Leader)

Here is the All-District 22-4A Softball Team as selected by the 22-4A head coaches:

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER; Carson Fall, Bridge City

OFFENSIVE MVP: Keylie Washburn, LC-M

DEFENSIVE MVP: Cami Shugart, LC-M

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Lexis Moss, LC-M

COACH OF THE YEAR: Raven Harris Bridge City

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Sydnie Cline, Lumberton

Catcher: Harleigh Rawls, Orangefield

Infielders: Andreya Garrett, Vidor; Maggie Blythe, Silsbee, Joli Ponfick, Orangefield; Kaylyn Dosch, Bridge City; Bailey Edwards, Lumberton

Outfielders: Halle Post, Lumberton; Nicole Sasser, Bridge City; Rayleigh Middleton, Silsbee; Rhylan Wilson, LC-M

Utility: Haley Munoz, Bridge City

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Abigail Curphey, Orangefield

Catcher: T’Era Garrett, WO-S

Infielders: Madyson Henley, Lumberton; Brooklyn Buschelle, Vidor; Marlie Strong, Bridge City; Greenlea Oldham, Orangefield; Ansley Moore, LC-M

Outfielders: Natalie Morrison, Vidor; Ava Wright, LC-M; Laila Rhodes, WO-S; Jaycelyne Sherman, Lumberton; Rylee Dougay, Orangefield

HONORABLE MENTION

Bridge City: Brooklyn Droddy, Makenna Carey, Hannah Murchison

LC-M: Shae Fontenot, Jacelyn Cook, Jillian Brown

Lumberton: Mallory Cheek, Maybrie Sisk, Pacie Sisk

Orangefield: Madison Hughes

Silsbee: Madison Konstantine, Aspen Paine, Kennedy Blincoe

Vidor: Allison Simmons, Ashlee Malagarie, Aarilynn Richardson

WO-S: Katie Hogg, Laila Mims, Paris Overstreet.

 

 

 

