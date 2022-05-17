All-District 22-4A Softball Team; Carson Fall earns MVP honor
Published 12:07 am Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Here is the All-District 22-4A Softball Team as selected by the 22-4A head coaches:
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER; Carson Fall, Bridge City
OFFENSIVE MVP: Keylie Washburn, LC-M
DEFENSIVE MVP: Cami Shugart, LC-M
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Lexis Moss, LC-M
COACH OF THE YEAR: Raven Harris Bridge City
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Sydnie Cline, Lumberton
Catcher: Harleigh Rawls, Orangefield
Infielders: Andreya Garrett, Vidor; Maggie Blythe, Silsbee, Joli Ponfick, Orangefield; Kaylyn Dosch, Bridge City; Bailey Edwards, Lumberton
Outfielders: Halle Post, Lumberton; Nicole Sasser, Bridge City; Rayleigh Middleton, Silsbee; Rhylan Wilson, LC-M
Utility: Haley Munoz, Bridge City
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Abigail Curphey, Orangefield
Catcher: T’Era Garrett, WO-S
Infielders: Madyson Henley, Lumberton; Brooklyn Buschelle, Vidor; Marlie Strong, Bridge City; Greenlea Oldham, Orangefield; Ansley Moore, LC-M
Outfielders: Natalie Morrison, Vidor; Ava Wright, LC-M; Laila Rhodes, WO-S; Jaycelyne Sherman, Lumberton; Rylee Dougay, Orangefield
HONORABLE MENTION
Bridge City: Brooklyn Droddy, Makenna Carey, Hannah Murchison
LC-M: Shae Fontenot, Jacelyn Cook, Jillian Brown
Lumberton: Mallory Cheek, Maybrie Sisk, Pacie Sisk
Orangefield: Madison Hughes
Silsbee: Madison Konstantine, Aspen Paine, Kennedy Blincoe
Vidor: Allison Simmons, Ashlee Malagarie, Aarilynn Richardson
WO-S: Katie Hogg, Laila Mims, Paris Overstreet.