See the names, hometowns as Lamar State College Orange graduates 154
Published 2:10 pm Monday, May 16, 2022
Lamar State College Orange hosted its Spring 2022 Graduation on Friday at the Frances Ann Lutcher Theater for Performing Arts.
President Tom Johnson served as the commencement speaker.
78% of the graduates were first-generation college graduates, school officials announced.
The graduates are listed below, starting with the honor graduates.
HONOR GRADUATES
Summa Cum Laude (3.8 – 4.00 GPA)
Kendall Pate Arena
Garrett Ryan Ashworth
Chesani Ann Askew
Destiny Diane Block
Matthew Alek Hazen
Lee Caster Hughes
Babitha Jerani
Bailey Renea Roy
Sunday Danielle Stewart
Steven Leon Wilkerson
Magna Cum Laude (3.65 – 3.79 GPA)
Theresa Gayle Dubois
Carmen Moreau Goss
Justin Parks Hinson
Robert Manuel Moore
Linda Thi Pham
Brenda Lynne Wilson
Brooklyn Abbigayle Walden
Cum Laude (3.5 – 3.64 GPA)
Kenneth Roy Cross
Derrick Wayne Janice
Hadlee Reese Johns
Ashleigh Diane Morris
Jessica Rose Morvant
Zachary Ennis Pruitt
Dominic Anthony Seppi
GRADUATES BY CITY
Beaumont
Advanced Nurse Aid
Katie Marie Hogg, Institutional Award
Business
Kimberly Dickerson Johnson, Associate of Science; Lauren Elizabeth Rogers, Associate of Science
General Studies
Esveiri Arteaga, Certificate; Lauren Elizabeth Rogers, Certificate; Krishe Katinique White, Certificate
Liberal Arts
Krishe Katinique White, Associate of Arts
Teaching
Esveiri Arteaga, Associate of Arts Teaching
Bridge City
Business
Matthew Christopher Jones, Associate of Science; Linda Thi Pham, Associate of Science; Bailey Renea Roy, Associate of Science
CISCO Networking Cybersecurity Technician
Diana Ana Pham, Certificate
Criminal Justice
Cheyenne Catherine Elizabeth Rochester, Associate of Science
General Studies
Destiny Diane Block, Certificate; Ashley Renee Burns, Certificate; Matthew Christopher Jones, Certificate; Zachary Ennis Pruitt, Certificate; Bailey Renea Roy, Certificate
Instrumentation
Colton Edward Cricchio, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Kenneth Roy Cross, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Matthew James Dugas, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Lee Caster Hughes, Associate of Applied Science; Chad James Linder, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science
Liberal Arts
Destiny Diane Block, Associate of Arts; Ashley Renee Burns, Associate of Arts
Medical Assistant
Angelika Maria Taylor, Certificate
Ordinary Seaman I
Cale Dalton Newsom, Certificate; Riley Sheridan Williamson, Certificate
Pharmacy Technology, Basic
Daniela Aletse Garcia, Certificate; Hanna Alyse Malagarie, Certificate; Paris J’Lynn Mathis, Certificate; Brooklyn Marie Nelson, Certificate; Kayla Thao Minh Nguyen, Certificate; Lizeth Janeth Orrosquieta, Certificate; Faith Danielle Sonier, Certificate
Welding Technology
John Thomas Culp, Certificate
Buna
Biology Medical Professions Emphasis
Brooklyn Abbigayle Walden, Associate of Science
Business Management Accounting
Kaley Louise Johnson, Certificate
CISCO Networking Cybersecurity Technician
April Nicole Widner, Certificate
Criminal Justice
Barbara Katherine Rooney, Associate of Science
General Studies
Grace Ann Taylor, Certificate; Brooklyn Abbigayle Walden, Certificate
Pharmacy Technology
Chelsea Lynn Britnell, Certificate
Pharmacy Technology, Basic
Kelsey Nicole Brandon, Certificate
Teaching
Grace Ann Taylor, Associate of Arts Teaching
Conroe
General Studies
Sunday Danielle Stewart, Certificate
Liberal Arts
Sunday Danielle Stewart, Associate of Arts
DeQuincy, LA
Process Operating Technology
Christian Reid Rainwater, Associate of Applied Science
Process Technology
Christian Reid Rainwater, Certificate
Deweyville
Instrumentation
Alyssa Raie Bunner, Associate of Applied Science
Fairbanks, AK
General Studies
Hallie Jo Merrell, Certificate
Liberal Arts
Hallie Jo Merrell, Associate of Arts
Groves
Business Management
Gabriela Aquilar, Associate of Applied Science
CISCO Networking Cybersecurity Technician
Alexandra Renee Sadler, Certificate
Entrepreneurship
Gabriela Aquilar, Certificate
Jennings, LA
General Studies
Chassidy Guana Pete, Certificate
Liberal Arts
Chassidy Guana Pete, Associate of Arts
Kirbyville
Process Operating Technology
Blake Wayne Kroner, Associate of Applied Science
Teaching
Kassie Lanette Nolen, Associate of Arts Teaching
Lake Charles, LA
General Studies
Brittney Neshia Citizen, Certificate; Shelby Alexandra Ellis, Certificate
Liberal Arts
Shelby Alexandra Ellis, Associate of Arts
Natural Science
Brittney Neshia Citizen, Associate of Science
Lumberton
Computer Science
Jacob Henry Craven, Associate of Science
General Studies
Jacob Henry Craven, Certificate
Orange
Advanced Nurse Aid
Amaliya Monet Alvarez, Institutional Award; Teigin Alyssa Armstrong, Institutional Award; Trinity Lyshae Garrett, Institutional Award; Laila Janay Mitchell, Institutional Award; Joanna Ruby Nunez, Institutional Award; Chrislyn Jahria Pitre, Institutional Award; Carolina Nicole Vazquez, Institutional Award; Naudia Simora Watson, Institutional Award
Biology Medical Professions Emphasis
Sydnie Morgan Anderson, Associate of Science; Cole Taylan Hinson, Associate of Science; Dominic Anthony Seppi, Associate of Science
Business
Carolina Michelle Arreola, Associate of Science; Kayla Griffin, Associate of Science; Justin Parks Hinson, Associate of Science; Ashleigh Diane Morris, Associate of Science; Connor Allan Reno, Associate of Science; Gregory Sterling Reno, Associate of Science; Morgan Danae Taylor, Associate of Science; Denetta Diane Thompson, Associate of Science; Jack Harold Tindel, Associate of Science
CISCO Networking Cybersecurity Technician
Justin Michael Ferguson, Certificate; James Dalton Wimberley, Certificate
Criminal Justice
Katelynn Nicole Valladares, Associate of Science
Criminal Justice Law Enforcement
Katelynn Nicole Valladares, Certificate
Cybersecurity Specialist
Kevin Matthew Cameron, Certificate; Justin Michael Ferguson, Certificate; Maegan Nicole Reinhardt, Certificate
Entrepreneurship
Janet Villanueva, Certificate
General Studies
Sydnie Morgan Anderson, Certificate; Carolina Michelle Arreola, Certificate; Garrett Ryan Ashworth, Certificate; Jimicka Nicole Brown, Certificate; Marie Nicole Celestine, Certificate; Jalen Oneal Francis, Certificate; Trinton LeGreg Garrett, Certificate; Evan Michael Gray, Certificate; Kayla Griffin, Certificate; Willie Andree Elliott Hairston, Certificate; Darian Anthony Hardin, Certificate; Dakota Jace Harrison, Certificate; Mayra Elisabeth Hernandez, Certificate; Justin Parks Hinson, Certificate; Cole Taylan Hinson, Certificate; Derrick Wayne Janice, Jr., Certificate; Cheranequa Germiya Joulevette Wilkes, Certificate; Josue Manzo-Torres, Certificate; Ashleigh Diane Morris, Certificate; Connor Allan Reno, Certificate; Cavan Tobias Scalf, Certificate; Dominic Anthony Seppi, Certificate; Morgan Danae Taylor, Certificate; Denetta Diane Thompson, Certificate; Thomas Caden Thompson, Certificate; Jack Harold Tindel, Certificate; Katelynn Nicole Valladares, Certificate; Steven Leon Wilkerson, Certificate; Carltives Jerriod Zetar, Certificate
Information Technology Support Assist Network Specialist
Kevin Matthew Cameron, Certificate; Maegan Nicole Reinhardt, Certificate; James Dalton Wimberley, Certificate
Information Technology Support Assist Software Development
Kevin Matthew Cameron, Certificate; Maegan Nicole Reinhardt, Certificate
Information Technology Support Specialist
Kevin Matthew Cameron, Associate of Applied Science; Maegan Nicole Reinhardt, Associate of Applied Science
Instrumentation
Marcus Bernard, Certificate; Ashlea Renea Clark, Certificate
Liberal Arts
Marie Nicole Celestine, Associate of Arts; Jalen Oneal Francis, Associate of Arts; Trinton LeGreg Garrett, Associate of Arts; Evan Michael Gray, Associate of Arts; Darian Anthony Hardin, Associate of Arts; Mayra Elisabeth Hernandez, Associate of Arts; Derrick Wayne Janice, Jr., Associate of Arts; Josue Manzo-Torres, Associate of Arts; Denetta Diane Thompson, Associate of Arts; Makayla Denae Watson, Associate of Arts; Steven Leon Wilkerson, Associate of Arts; Carltives Jerriod Zetar, Associate of Arts
Ordinary Seaman I
Jake Stephen Carlin, Certificate
Pharmacy Technology
Jada Janae Wilson, Certificate
Pharmacy Technology, Basic
Ikia Marnin Cole, Certificate; Grace Ann Martinez, Certificate; Victoria Kay Morgan, Certificate; Jaquelin Giselle Sandino, Certificate
Process Operating Technology
Whitney Alyse Anderson, Associate of Applied Science; Kendall Pate Arena, Associate of Applied Science; Robert Manuel Moore, Associate of Applied Science; Layne Cole Pevey, Associate of Applied Science; Dakota Austin Posey, Associate of Applied Science; Joshua Randel Stone, Associate of Applied Science; Coy Ronald Walker, Associate of Applied Science
Process Technology
Whitney Alyse Anderson, Certificate; Kendall Pate Arena, Certificate; Jeremiah Montre Armstrong, Certificate; Hunter Wayne Denman, Certificate; Robert Manuel Moore, Certificate; Layne Cole Pevey, Certificate; Jarrod Ryan Samuels, Certificate; Joshua Randel Stone, Certificate; Coy Ronald Walker, Certificate
Safety, Health, and Environment
Benjamin Slade Wright, Certificate
Sociology
Kendra Nicole De La Fuente, Associate of Arts
Teaching
Garrett Ryan Ashworth, Associate of Arts Teaching; Jimicka Nicole Brown, Associate of Arts Teaching; Cavan Tobias Scalf, Associate of Arts Teaching; Thomas Caden Thompson, Associate of Arts Teaching
Welding Technology
Gavin Michael Ewing, Certificate; Eric E. Garcia, Certificate
Nederland
Information Technology Support Assist Network Specialist
Zackary David Bullion, Certificate
Information Technology Support Assist Software/Development
Zackary David Bullion, Certificate
Information Technology Support Specialist
Zackary David Bullion, Associate of Applied Science
Newton
Medical Assistant
Caleb Ryan Amburn, Certificate
Port Arthur
Business
Jaina Lauriel Sowell, Associate of Science
General Studies
Reagan Shava Guillory, Certificate; Jaina Lauriel Sowell, Certificate
Registered Nursing
Yamarie L. Castro Pravia, Associate of Applied Science
Port Neches
Criminal Justice
Kanessa Jamise Rippy, Associate of Science
Criminal Justice Law Enforcement
Kanessa Jamise Rippy, Certificate
General Studies
Kanessa Jamise Rippy, Certificate
San Antonio
Liberal Arts
Karen Bishop Hammond, Associate of Arts
Shelbyville
Sociology
Sydnie Nicelle Goleman, Associate of Arts
Silsbee
Business
Cynthia H. Douglas, Associate of Science
Criminal Justice
Faith Renee Boleware, Associate of Science; Charles Blake Brewer, Associate of Science
Criminal Justice Law Enforcement
Faith Renee Boleware, Certificate
General Studies
Faith Renee Boleware, Certificate; Daniel Clark Gilson, Certificate; Zachary Earl Martin, Certificate; Sydni Claire Whitted, Certificate
Liberal Arts
Faith Renee Boleware, Associate of Arts
Safety, Health, and Environment
Theresa Gayle Dubois, Certificate
Sociology
Sydni Claire Whitted, Associate of Arts
Taylor Landing
Business Management Accounting
Brenda Lynne Wilson, Certificate
Tomball
Business
Myisha Sharne Thomas, Associate of Science
General Studies
Myisha Sharne Thomas, Certificate
Vidor
Business
Hailee Elizabeth Broyles, Associate of Science; Kathleen Lynn Caldwell, Associate of Science; Mykailyn Rai Harbison, Associate of Science; Haylie Ruth Havard, Associate of Science
CISCO Networking Cybersecurity Technician
Anna Jacqualine Rainwater, Certificate
General Studies
Chesani Ann Askew, Certificate; Hailee Elizabeth Broyles, Certificate; Kathleen Lynn Caldwell, Certificate; Linka Juanita Crump, Certificate; Haylie Ruth Havard, Certificate; Hadlee Reese Johns, Certificate; Jessica Rose Morvant, Certificate; Aniston Lou Tatum, Certificate; Azula Zein Raymo, Certificate
Industrial Technology
Carmen Moreau Goss, Associate of Applied Science
Liberal Arts
Chesani Ann Askew, Associate of Arts; Linka Juanita Crump, Associate of Arts; Hadlee Reese Johns, Associate of Arts; Azula Zein Raymo, Associate of Arts; Aniston Lou Tatum, Associate of Arts
Pharmacy Technology
Matthew Alek Hazen, Certificate
Process Technology
Grace Louise Dean, Certificate
Safety, Health, and Environment
Carmen Moreau Goss, Certificate
Sociology
Jessica Rose Morvant, Associate of Arts
Welding Technology
Nathan Ray Willis, Certificate
Vinton, LA
Business Management Accounting
Shawnee Lynn Martin, Certificate
Process Operating Technology
Ross Douglas Talley, Associate of Applied Science
Process Technology
Ross Douglas Talley, Certificate
West Orange
Criminal Justice
Glenda Sue Harvey, Associate of Science
General Studies
Glenda Sue Harvey, Certificate; Babitha Jerani, Certificate
Liberal Arts
Babitha Jerani, Associate of Arts; Jacquelyn Marie Oberle, Associate of Arts
Pharmacy Technology, Basic
Emily Mariella Johnson, Certificate
Process Technology
Cody Vincent Marshall, Certificate
Sociology
Glenda Sue Harvey, Associate of Arts
Westlake, LA
Medical Assistant
Lorenza Chante Wilton, Certificate