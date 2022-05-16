See the names, hometowns as Lamar State College Orange graduates 154

Lamar State College Orange hosted its Spring 2022 Graduation on Friday at the Frances Ann Lutcher Theater for Performing Arts.

President Tom Johnson served as the commencement speaker.

78% of the graduates were first-generation college graduates, school officials announced.

The graduates are listed below, starting with the honor graduates.

HONOR GRADUATES

Summa Cum Laude (3.8 – 4.00 GPA)

Kendall Pate Arena

Garrett Ryan Ashworth

Chesani Ann Askew

Destiny Diane Block

Matthew Alek Hazen

Lee Caster Hughes

Babitha Jerani

Bailey Renea Roy

Sunday Danielle Stewart

Steven Leon Wilkerson

Magna Cum Laude (3.65 – 3.79 GPA)

Theresa Gayle Dubois

Carmen Moreau Goss

Justin Parks Hinson

Robert Manuel Moore

Linda Thi Pham

Brenda Lynne Wilson

Brooklyn Abbigayle Walden

Cum Laude (3.5 – 3.64 GPA)

Kenneth Roy Cross

Derrick Wayne Janice

Hadlee Reese Johns

Ashleigh Diane Morris

Jessica Rose Morvant

Zachary Ennis Pruitt

Dominic Anthony Seppi

GRADUATES BY CITY

Beaumont

Advanced Nurse Aid

Katie Marie Hogg, Institutional Award

Business

Kimberly Dickerson Johnson, Associate of Science; Lauren Elizabeth Rogers, Associate of Science

General Studies

Esveiri Arteaga, Certificate; Lauren Elizabeth Rogers, Certificate; Krishe Katinique White, Certificate

Liberal Arts

Krishe Katinique White, Associate of Arts

Teaching

Esveiri Arteaga, Associate of Arts Teaching

Bridge City

Business



Matthew Christopher Jones, Associate of Science; Linda Thi Pham, Associate of Science; Bailey Renea Roy, Associate of Science

CISCO Networking Cybersecurity Technician

Diana Ana Pham, Certificate

Criminal Justice

Cheyenne Catherine Elizabeth Rochester, Associate of Science

General Studies

Destiny Diane Block, Certificate; Ashley Renee Burns, Certificate; Matthew Christopher Jones, Certificate; Zachary Ennis Pruitt, Certificate; Bailey Renea Roy, Certificate

Instrumentation

Colton Edward Cricchio, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Kenneth Roy Cross, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Matthew James Dugas, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Lee Caster Hughes, Associate of Applied Science; Chad James Linder, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science

Liberal Arts

Destiny Diane Block, Associate of Arts; Ashley Renee Burns, Associate of Arts

Medical Assistant

Angelika Maria Taylor, Certificate

Ordinary Seaman I

Cale Dalton Newsom, Certificate; Riley Sheridan Williamson, Certificate

Pharmacy Technology, Basic

Daniela Aletse Garcia, Certificate; Hanna Alyse Malagarie, Certificate; Paris J’Lynn Mathis, Certificate; Brooklyn Marie Nelson, Certificate; Kayla Thao Minh Nguyen, Certificate; Lizeth Janeth Orrosquieta, Certificate; Faith Danielle Sonier, Certificate

Welding Technology

John Thomas Culp, Certificate

Buna

Biology Medical Professions Emphasis



Brooklyn Abbigayle Walden, Associate of Science

Business Management Accounting

Kaley Louise Johnson, Certificate

CISCO Networking Cybersecurity Technician



April Nicole Widner, Certificate

Criminal Justice

Barbara Katherine Rooney, Associate of Science

General Studies

Grace Ann Taylor, Certificate; Brooklyn Abbigayle Walden, Certificate

Pharmacy Technology



Chelsea Lynn Britnell, Certificate

Pharmacy Technology, Basic

Kelsey Nicole Brandon, Certificate

Teaching

Grace Ann Taylor, Associate of Arts Teaching

Conroe

General Studies

Sunday Danielle Stewart, Certificate

Liberal Arts

Sunday Danielle Stewart, Associate of Arts

DeQuincy, LA

Process Operating Technology

Christian Reid Rainwater, Associate of Applied Science

Process Technology



Christian Reid Rainwater, Certificate

Deweyville

Instrumentation

Alyssa Raie Bunner, Associate of Applied Science

Fairbanks, AK

General Studies

Hallie Jo Merrell, Certificate

Liberal Arts

Hallie Jo Merrell, Associate of Arts

Groves

Business Management

Gabriela Aquilar, Associate of Applied Science

CISCO Networking Cybersecurity Technician

Alexandra Renee Sadler, Certificate

Entrepreneurship

Gabriela Aquilar, Certificate

Jennings, LA

General Studies

Chassidy Guana Pete, Certificate

Liberal Arts

Chassidy Guana Pete, Associate of Arts

Kirbyville

Process Operating Technology

Blake Wayne Kroner, Associate of Applied Science

Teaching

Kassie Lanette Nolen, Associate of Arts Teaching

Lake Charles, LA

General Studies

Brittney Neshia Citizen, Certificate; Shelby Alexandra Ellis, Certificate

Liberal Arts

Shelby Alexandra Ellis, Associate of Arts

Natural Science

Brittney Neshia Citizen, Associate of Science

Lumberton

Computer Science

Jacob Henry Craven, Associate of Science

General Studies

Jacob Henry Craven, Certificate

Orange

Advanced Nurse Aid

Amaliya Monet Alvarez, Institutional Award; Teigin Alyssa Armstrong, Institutional Award; Trinity Lyshae Garrett, Institutional Award; Laila Janay Mitchell, Institutional Award; Joanna Ruby Nunez, Institutional Award; Chrislyn Jahria Pitre, Institutional Award; Carolina Nicole Vazquez, Institutional Award; Naudia Simora Watson, Institutional Award

Biology Medical Professions Emphasis

Sydnie Morgan Anderson, Associate of Science; Cole Taylan Hinson, Associate of Science; Dominic Anthony Seppi, Associate of Science

Business

Carolina Michelle Arreola, Associate of Science; Kayla Griffin, Associate of Science; Justin Parks Hinson, Associate of Science; Ashleigh Diane Morris, Associate of Science; Connor Allan Reno, Associate of Science; Gregory Sterling Reno, Associate of Science; Morgan Danae Taylor, Associate of Science; Denetta Diane Thompson, Associate of Science; Jack Harold Tindel, Associate of Science

CISCO Networking Cybersecurity Technician

Justin Michael Ferguson, Certificate; James Dalton Wimberley, Certificate

Criminal Justice

Katelynn Nicole Valladares, Associate of Science

Criminal Justice Law Enforcement



Katelynn Nicole Valladares, Certificate

Cybersecurity Specialist

Kevin Matthew Cameron, Certificate; Justin Michael Ferguson, Certificate; Maegan Nicole Reinhardt, Certificate

Entrepreneurship

Janet Villanueva, Certificate

General Studies

Sydnie Morgan Anderson, Certificate; Carolina Michelle Arreola, Certificate; Garrett Ryan Ashworth, Certificate; Jimicka Nicole Brown, Certificate; Marie Nicole Celestine, Certificate; Jalen Oneal Francis, Certificate; Trinton LeGreg Garrett, Certificate; Evan Michael Gray, Certificate; Kayla Griffin, Certificate; Willie Andree Elliott Hairston, Certificate; Darian Anthony Hardin, Certificate; Dakota Jace Harrison, Certificate; Mayra Elisabeth Hernandez, Certificate; Justin Parks Hinson, Certificate; Cole Taylan Hinson, Certificate; Derrick Wayne Janice, Jr., Certificate; Cheranequa Germiya Joulevette Wilkes, Certificate; Josue Manzo-Torres, Certificate; Ashleigh Diane Morris, Certificate; Connor Allan Reno, Certificate; Cavan Tobias Scalf, Certificate; Dominic Anthony Seppi, Certificate; Morgan Danae Taylor, Certificate; Denetta Diane Thompson, Certificate; Thomas Caden Thompson, Certificate; Jack Harold Tindel, Certificate; Katelynn Nicole Valladares, Certificate; Steven Leon Wilkerson, Certificate; Carltives Jerriod Zetar, Certificate

Information Technology Support Assist Network Specialist

Kevin Matthew Cameron, Certificate; Maegan Nicole Reinhardt, Certificate; James Dalton Wimberley, Certificate

Information Technology Support Assist Software Development

Kevin Matthew Cameron, Certificate; Maegan Nicole Reinhardt, Certificate

Information Technology Support Specialist

Kevin Matthew Cameron, Associate of Applied Science; Maegan Nicole Reinhardt, Associate of Applied Science

Instrumentation

Marcus Bernard, Certificate; Ashlea Renea Clark, Certificate

Liberal Arts

Marie Nicole Celestine, Associate of Arts; Jalen Oneal Francis, Associate of Arts; Trinton LeGreg Garrett, Associate of Arts; Evan Michael Gray, Associate of Arts; Darian Anthony Hardin, Associate of Arts; Mayra Elisabeth Hernandez, Associate of Arts; Derrick Wayne Janice, Jr., Associate of Arts; Josue Manzo-Torres, Associate of Arts; Denetta Diane Thompson, Associate of Arts; Makayla Denae Watson, Associate of Arts; Steven Leon Wilkerson, Associate of Arts; Carltives Jerriod Zetar, Associate of Arts

Ordinary Seaman I

Jake Stephen Carlin, Certificate

Pharmacy Technology

Jada Janae Wilson, Certificate

Pharmacy Technology, Basic

Ikia Marnin Cole, Certificate; Grace Ann Martinez, Certificate; Victoria Kay Morgan, Certificate; Jaquelin Giselle Sandino, Certificate

Process Operating Technology

Whitney Alyse Anderson, Associate of Applied Science; Kendall Pate Arena, Associate of Applied Science; Robert Manuel Moore, Associate of Applied Science; Layne Cole Pevey, Associate of Applied Science; Dakota Austin Posey, Associate of Applied Science; Joshua Randel Stone, Associate of Applied Science; Coy Ronald Walker, Associate of Applied Science

Process Technology

Whitney Alyse Anderson, Certificate; Kendall Pate Arena, Certificate; Jeremiah Montre Armstrong, Certificate; Hunter Wayne Denman, Certificate; Robert Manuel Moore, Certificate; Layne Cole Pevey, Certificate; Jarrod Ryan Samuels, Certificate; Joshua Randel Stone, Certificate; Coy Ronald Walker, Certificate

Safety, Health, and Environment

Benjamin Slade Wright, Certificate

Sociology

Kendra Nicole De La Fuente, Associate of Arts

Teaching

Garrett Ryan Ashworth, Associate of Arts Teaching; Jimicka Nicole Brown, Associate of Arts Teaching; Cavan Tobias Scalf, Associate of Arts Teaching; Thomas Caden Thompson, Associate of Arts Teaching

Welding Technology

Gavin Michael Ewing, Certificate; Eric E. Garcia, Certificate

Nederland

Information Technology Support Assist Network Specialist

Zackary David Bullion, Certificate

Information Technology Support Assist Software/Development

Zackary David Bullion, Certificate

Information Technology Support Specialist

Zackary David Bullion, Associate of Applied Science

Newton

Medical Assistant

Caleb Ryan Amburn, Certificate

Port Arthur

Business

Jaina Lauriel Sowell, Associate of Science

General Studies

Reagan Shava Guillory, Certificate; Jaina Lauriel Sowell, Certificate

Registered Nursing

Yamarie L. Castro Pravia, Associate of Applied Science

Port Neches

Criminal Justice

Kanessa Jamise Rippy, Associate of Science

Criminal Justice Law Enforcement

Kanessa Jamise Rippy, Certificate

General Studies

Kanessa Jamise Rippy, Certificate

San Antonio

Liberal Arts

Karen Bishop Hammond, Associate of Arts

Shelbyville

Sociology

Sydnie Nicelle Goleman, Associate of Arts

Silsbee

Business

Cynthia H. Douglas, Associate of Science

Criminal Justice

Faith Renee Boleware, Associate of Science; Charles Blake Brewer, Associate of Science

Criminal Justice Law Enforcement

Faith Renee Boleware, Certificate

General Studies

Faith Renee Boleware, Certificate; Daniel Clark Gilson, Certificate; Zachary Earl Martin, Certificate; Sydni Claire Whitted, Certificate

Liberal Arts



Faith Renee Boleware, Associate of Arts

Safety, Health, and Environment

Theresa Gayle Dubois, Certificate

Sociology

Sydni Claire Whitted, Associate of Arts

Taylor Landing

Business Management Accounting

Brenda Lynne Wilson, Certificate

Tomball

Business

Myisha Sharne Thomas, Associate of Science

General Studies

Myisha Sharne Thomas, Certificate

Vidor

Business

Hailee Elizabeth Broyles, Associate of Science; Kathleen Lynn Caldwell, Associate of Science; Mykailyn Rai Harbison, Associate of Science; Haylie Ruth Havard, Associate of Science

CISCO Networking Cybersecurity Technician

Anna Jacqualine Rainwater, Certificate

General Studies

Chesani Ann Askew, Certificate; Hailee Elizabeth Broyles, Certificate; Kathleen Lynn Caldwell, Certificate; Linka Juanita Crump, Certificate; Haylie Ruth Havard, Certificate; Hadlee Reese Johns, Certificate; Jessica Rose Morvant, Certificate; Aniston Lou Tatum, Certificate; Azula Zein Raymo, Certificate

Industrial Technology

Carmen Moreau Goss, Associate of Applied Science

Liberal Arts

Chesani Ann Askew, Associate of Arts; Linka Juanita Crump, Associate of Arts; Hadlee Reese Johns, Associate of Arts; Azula Zein Raymo, Associate of Arts; Aniston Lou Tatum, Associate of Arts

Pharmacy Technology

Matthew Alek Hazen, Certificate

Process Technology

Grace Louise Dean, Certificate

Safety, Health, and Environment

Carmen Moreau Goss, Certificate

Sociology

Jessica Rose Morvant, Associate of Arts

Welding Technology

Nathan Ray Willis, Certificate

Vinton, LA

Business Management Accounting

Shawnee Lynn Martin, Certificate

Process Operating Technology

Ross Douglas Talley, Associate of Applied Science

Process Technology

Ross Douglas Talley, Certificate

West Orange

Criminal Justice

Glenda Sue Harvey, Associate of Science

General Studies

Glenda Sue Harvey, Certificate; Babitha Jerani, Certificate

Liberal Arts

Babitha Jerani, Associate of Arts; Jacquelyn Marie Oberle, Associate of Arts

Pharmacy Technology, Basic

Emily Mariella Johnson, Certificate

Process Technology

Cody Vincent Marshall, Certificate

Sociology

Glenda Sue Harvey, Associate of Arts

Westlake, LA

Medical Assistant

Lorenza Chante Wilton, Certificate