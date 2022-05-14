PASTOR MOFFETT — It’s time to evaluate what’s being invested in our children

God is so simple we make Him complex.

If we ever truly get to the place to digest deliciously the fact that His ways are not our ways and His thoughts are not our thoughts, life for us could be, would be a lot simpler.

There is a cantata that is caroling throughout our community concerning our children. We’ve beyond reasonable doubt have identified the symptom.

Our children are facing some scary situations at younger and younger ages. But have we with the same or more diligence identified and implemented the solution to this “Chucky” style behavior?

It continues to be said, it takes a village to raise a child. Looking at the state of our children, what does it say about the village?

I believe if we take a page for businesses, we will be able to right the ship. In business there is this idea of Return on Investment (ROI).

When we invest, there is an expected return. ROI measures the profitability of our investment or how efficient it is.

It’s a performance measure used to evaluate the efficiency or profitability of our investment or compares the efficiency of a number of different investments. ROI tries to directly measure the amount of return on a particular investment, relative to the investment’s cost.

Plain and simple, we have to invest in order to get a return. Are we investing in our children? What are we investing?

The truth can be found in the return. From a business perspective, our children are our most precious and priceless commodity. Parenting is more about investing than consuming.

Quick question, what type of community would we have if we began to raise investors instead of consumers?

If every parent had the mental model to see their purpose as investing and not consuming, we would have a more profitable and palatable return in our children.

Jesus encourages the principle of ROI. “I have shown you in every way, by laboring like this, that you must support the weak. And remember the words of the Lord Jesus, that He said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.” Acts 20:35 (NKJV)

We will only get out of our children what is being put in them. If we’re not investing, who is?

Whatever is being invested, will show in the return.

Pastor De’mo Moffett, MSM, BSCJ is the senior pastor at Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace. Email him at pastordemomoffett@gmail.com.