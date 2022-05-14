Earl Thomas arrested in Orange County

Published 11:52 am Saturday, May 14, 2022

By Orange Leader

Earl Thomas

Earl Thomas III is listed on the Orange County Sheriff’s Department jail roster Saturday morning.

The 33-year-old former local and NFL standout is booked for violation of a protective order.

No bond amount was listed on the online records.

Sports Illustrated reported Thomas allegedly sent threatening text messages to a woman about her and her children. The violation is a third-degree felony, and his arrest comes more than two weeks after an initial arrest warrant was issued in late April.

More News

ON THE MENU — New burger & seafood option for Greater Orange

Meet Milo. He is ready to be adopted.

Marijuana on school bus Friday causes Bridge City ISD response

Lamar State College Orange helps former area mayor complete dream of college graduation

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar