Earl Thomas arrested in Orange County

Earl Thomas III is listed on the Orange County Sheriff’s Department jail roster Saturday morning.

The 33-year-old former local and NFL standout is booked for violation of a protective order.

No bond amount was listed on the online records.

Sports Illustrated reported Thomas allegedly sent threatening text messages to a woman about her and her children. The violation is a third-degree felony, and his arrest comes more than two weeks after an initial arrest warrant was issued in late April.