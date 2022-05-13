Sowell’s walk-off bomb leads Bobcats to series sweep of Navasota

HUMBLE – The Orangefield made it a clean sweep of the Navasota Rattlers and Kolbie Sowell made sure he had the most active broomstick Friday night.

Sowell cranked out a walk-off three run home run bomb with two outs in the bottom of the seventh as the Bobcats rallied for five runs in the last inning to erase a 6-3 deficit to snare a 8-6 Game Two victory in the Class 4A Region III Area Round at Humble High School.

The Bobcats (26-2-1) rattled Navasota (19-7) 12-1 in Game One on Thursday but the Rattlers were scrappy in Game Two.

The Bobcats will move on to face either Sealy or Livingston in the Regional Quarterfinals next week.

The Bobcats struck for a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Kameryn Henderson got it going with a leadoff single and swiped second. Tyler Shearin reached on an error as Henderson was able to race in and score. After a passed ball moved Shearin to third, Sowell drove him in with a RBI groundout.

Orangefield tacked on a run in the bottom of the third inning after the Rattlers had trimmed it to 2-1 in the top of the second inning.

Caleb Fegia had a leadoff double and moved to third on a Henderson bunt single. Kyle Michael drove in Fregia with a RBI groundout to make it 3-1.

The Rattlers did not go away quietly in the night as they cranked out five runs in the top of the sixth, all of them coming with two outs.

Sowell’s