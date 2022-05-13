Saint Mary High’s original Mary finds familiar home

Saint Mary High School’s original Mary statue was returned to the front of the school by some of the alumni and hard workers, who volunteer to maintain the school.

The move took place Wednesday.

Those who helped included Gilbert Mazzola, Jerry Ehrman, Brandon Hogan and son Judson, Joseph and Jacob Gonzalez and Ambrose Claybar.

“We are so happy Mary is home after so many years,” a school statement said. “She was in a back flower bed near the steps.”