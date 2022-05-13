Marijuana on school bus Friday causes Bridge City ISD response

BRIDGE CITY — A Bridge City ISD student was found to be in possession of marijuana on a school bus Friday morning.

District officials said while district police investigated and responded to the scene, students on the bus were moved to a different bus and taken to school.

District officials said they were unable to provide additional details regarding the incident at this time.

“The event has been investigated, and we would like to assure the community this matter is being addressed in accordance with our district policy and the Student Code of Conduct,” a BISD statement read. “Please know that the district will continue to follow all safety measures to keep our students safe.”