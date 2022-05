West Orange-Stark holds Athletic Banquet, see who nabbed MVPs

West Orange-Stark had its Athletic Awards Banquet Tuesday night, honoring outstanding students both in their field of play and in the classroom.

Here are the Most Valuable Player winners for each sport at the banquet:

Baseball: Tyrone Wilson

Boys Basketball: Adrian Crochett-Hernandez

Girls Basketball: Carlysia Simien

Powerlifting: Joseph Chapa-Gomez (Boys); T’Era Garrett (Girls)

Softball: T’Era Garrett

Boys Tennis: Daylan Bynum

Girls Tennis: Ty-Auyana Castille

Cross Country: Amaliya Alvarez (Girls); Myron Griffin III (Boys)

Boys Track: Dakarion Judge

Girls Track: Trinity Garrett

Volleyball: Paris Overstreet

Football: Bryson Jordan

* * *

The following athletes were honored for making the Scholastic All-District Athletic Team. Students must letter in a UIL sports activity at the varsity level and have an overall numeric average of at least 90 in all subjects taken:

Nathia Allison. Amaliya Alvarez, Tahj Amerson, Christian Anderson, Darren Anderson, A’sha Anderson, Sidnye Antoine, Esmeralda Cacho-Mora, Carlos Calana Faura, Ruben Ceasar, Angel Cooper, Nicholas Crosson, Ciara Dunn, D’Ziya Evans, Ariel Farris, Jeremiah Gardner, Trinity Garrett, Trinton Garrett, Myron Griffin III, Toni Harris, Adrian Crochett-Hernandez, Aidan Crochett-Hernandez, Katie Hogg, Demetrius Hunter, Ja’Kalen Jenkins, Erika Jordan, Dakarion Judge, Jay’den Miller, Laila Mims, Paris Overstreet, Chrislyn Pitre, Reagan Pitre, Laila Rhodes, Aundrew Samuel, Crystal Santibanez, Nataleigh Sims, Joshua Sterling, Amori Stratton, London Stroud, Demarea Warren, De’marcus Warren, Jr., Naudia Watson, Elijah White, Tashianna Williams, Andrew Wilson, Junaiya Winston, E’mira Wood, Peyton Zimmerman.