Kassidy Wilbur nabs two All-WAC Conference honors for Stephen F. Austin

Three Stephen F. Austin softball student-athletes were placed on the 2022 All-Western Athletic Conference Team, including former Bridge City standout Kassidy Wilbur.

Senior Kassidy Wilbur was named the WAC Pitcher of the Year and was named First Team All-WAC. Joining Wilbur are Gaby Garcia and Sydnee Hebert, who were both named Second Team All-WAC.

Wilbur was a stalwart in the circle for the Ladyjacks. While helping the program to the WAC’s Southwest Division crown, she tied for the league lead in wins (19) while striking out a conference best 219 batters. She limited the opposition to a .211 batting average while recording a WAC high 37 appearances. In her 18 complete games she registered a league high six shutouts.

“It’s great to receive such an honor but that’s a credit to some great teammates I get to play with every day and a tremendous coaching staff,” said Wilbur. “I’m very fortunate to be a part of a great program.”

Hebert batted .307 with a 1.092 on-base plus slugging percentage. The Dayton, Texas product added 32 RBI, 11 home runs and drew 38 walks.

Garcia played and started in 51 games, batted .316 with 31 RBI. The Southlake, Texas native added eight home runs and a .526 slugging percentage.

The Ladyjacks clinched the No. 2 seed in the 2021 Western Athletic Conference Tournament and will play the winner of game four (Seattle U/New Mexico State/Sam Houston) on Thursday, May 12 at 1 p.m. All tournament games will be played on the campus of Sam Houston.

“The experience here at SFA has been so amazing and I have such great and fun teammates and memories that will last forever,” said Wilbur.

Before this season got underway, Wilbur was selected as the Western Athletic Conference Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

Wilbur helped lead SFA to the outright Southland Conference title last season.

Wilbur posted a 30-4 (1.08 ERA) overall record in the circle last season, a total that established a new single-season program record for wins by a pitcher.

She pitched 24 complete games and 16 shutouts (13 solo) while also being recognized as the Southland Conference Pitcher and Player of the Year in the league, the first time a Ladyjack has collected both honors simultaneously.

As a sophomore during a COVID-shortened season, Wilbur recorded 81 strikeouts and a batting average allowed of .174 in her eight starts.

She posted a 7-2 record in the circle with five complete game efforts. She tallied three outings of 10+ strikeouts and finished with an ERA of 1.73.

As a freshman she was thrown into the SLC fires immediately and appeared in 40 games and made 30 starts.

She finished the season with a record of 20-16 while pitching 229 innings. She struck out 256 batters and held opponents to a .206 batting average, racking up eight games of 10-plus strikeouts.