Mr. James Randall Evans, 69, of Blackshear, passed away late Tuesday evening, May 10, 2022, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Born in Dublin, GA on August 2, 1952, he grew up in Valdosta, GA before moving to Texas in the 80’s.

He moved to Blackshear in 2020 to be near family due to his declining health. Mr. Evans was retired from International Paper Company where he had been an Environmental Water Tester.

He loved to fish and will be remembered as a kind and generous hard working man who was also a dedicated and faithful worker.

He was a son of the late Russell Van “R.V.” & Viva Jeanette Hardy Evans.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Russell Evans and Robert Lynn Evans.

Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, Terry & Marian Evans of Blackshear; 3 nieces, Julie (Chris) Rechtin, Sandy (Brian) Burgess, and Kyler Evans; a great niece, Julianna Burgess; 2 great nephews, Asher Fyffe and Eric Rechtin; and several other relatives.

A memorial service for Mr. Evans will be held Saturday morning, May 14, 2022, at 11:00 o’clock from the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, GA 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear, GA is in charge of arrangements