City of Orange’s Leigh Anne Dallas completed leadership training

Mayor Larry Spears Jr. recognized Leigh Anne Dallas, event manager/EDC assistant, on her completion of Leadership Southeast Texas Class of 2022.

LSET was organized for the purpose of educating regional leaders on complex issues that face the area.

Classes provide opportunities for community interaction with regional leaders, diverse groups and individuals outside the participants’ regular professional and social acquaintances.

Program sessions discuss topics include educational and workforce development challenges, tackling resiliency to better protect lives and the economy, preserving the environment and addressing mental health issues.