City of Orange’s Leigh Anne Dallas completed leadership training

Published 12:16 am Thursday, May 12, 2022

By Orange Leader

Leigh Anne Dallas and Orange Mayor Mayor Larry Spears Jr. (Photo courtesy of the City of Orange)

Mayor Larry Spears Jr. recognized Leigh Anne Dallas, event manager/EDC assistant, on her completion of Leadership Southeast Texas Class of 2022.

LSET was organized for the purpose of educating regional leaders on complex issues that face the area.

Classes provide opportunities for community interaction with regional leaders, diverse groups and individuals outside the participants’ regular professional and social acquaintances.

Program sessions discuss topics include educational and workforce development challenges, tackling resiliency to better protect lives and the economy, preserving the environment and addressing mental health issues.

More News

Orange cancer survivor surprised with free air conditioning unit, ceiling repair

Superintendent outlines upcoming Bridge City ISD construction, expansion timeline following bond passage

City of Orange celebrates Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Famer

PHOTO FEATURE: Briana Zuniga named Student of the Month

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar