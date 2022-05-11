WO-S’ Michael Wardlow to hoop it up at Jacksonville College

West Orange-Stark standout basketball player Michael Wardlow signed to play college basketball for Jacksonville College, located in Jacksonville, Texas, in front of family and friends at WO-S High School Wednesday.

Wardlow, a two-time All-Orange Leader Basketball Team selection, averaged 19 points and eight rebounds a game for the Mustangs, helping them to the postseason this past season.

Warlow’s efforts also gained him Class 4A All-Region III honors last season.