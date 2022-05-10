Sandra Johnson Head, 74, of League City, Texas, entered the gates of Heaven, peacefully, surrounded by family while at her home, on May 6, 2022.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother “Gana”, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

She was born October 17, 1947 to Sidney and Lydia Johnson in Orange, Texas.

Sandra graduated from Little Cypress High School in 1965 and earned a degree in Real Estate from Lamar University. Shortly after high school, Sandra married John C. Head and had two daughters, Lisa and Lesleigh.

She spent the first half of her career in Orange working alongside her father in the family business. Sandra held board positions in the Orange real estate community, including being appointed Regional V.P. of Texas Association of Realtors and the Trustee for the Texas Real Estate Commission Political Action Committee.

Sandra and John relocated to the Clear Lake area in 1990 where she spent the next several decades with her REMAX Space Center family.

Sandra also enjoyed her years serving on the board for Interfaith Christian Ministries and the time she devoted to their food pantry.

Real estate was her life’s work, but family was her life’s joy. Sandra loved spending time with her family, especially in Florida and Galveston during the summers.

She was always present in the lives of her loved ones, be it near or far. Sandra’s grandkids loved their “Gana” and appreciated her efforts to always stay connected with them. She loved the beach, the smell of salt air, birdwatching, traveling, baseball and basketball and enjoyed it even more with her family present.

Sandra was a strong woman with a huge heart and always let you know where you stood. She worked hard and loved harder.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Sid and Lydia Johnson and her younger sister, June Alice Johnson. She leaves behind her husband, John C Head of League City, her daughter Lisa Lormand and husband John, her daughter Lesleigh Fuller and husband Nick all from League City, grandchildren Lydia Lormand, Laurel Lormand, Reagan Smith, Chandler Fuller of League City and Kayla Fuller, her sister Sherry Johnson Molina and husband Robert of Webster, Texas, her niece Melanie Karr and nephew Randall Bridges, their families, and other cousins.

A memorial service will be held for Sandra Head on May 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, located in League City, Texas.