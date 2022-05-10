Crawfish Ramblers win Boiling contest, then give back
Published 12:24 am Tuesday, May 10, 2022
MAURICEVILLE — The Crawfish Ramblers were named the 2022 Crawfish Boiling Champs at the Mauriceville Crawfish Bash.
The group has cooked at the festival the last five years.
It was started by a hometown boy, Darren Fountain.
When offered the check for $2,750 in prize money, team members opted to donate it back to the Mauriceville Heritage Association.
“After working so hard they chose to give back,” festival officials said.