Crawfish Ramblers win Boiling contest, then give back

MAURICEVILLE — The Crawfish Ramblers were named the 2022 Crawfish Boiling Champs at the Mauriceville Crawfish Bash.

The group has cooked at the festival the last five years.

It was started by a hometown boy, Darren Fountain.

When offered the check for $2,750 in prize money, team members opted to donate it back to the Mauriceville Heritage Association.

“After working so hard they chose to give back,” festival officials said.