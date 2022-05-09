Orange residents asked to come out for free tacos and transportation talk this week

The City of Orange is hosting “Let’s Taco ‘Bout Transportation” in collaboration with Southeast Texas Transportation Week.

This event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the City of Orange Boat Ramp, 1000 Simmons Drive.

“We invite citizens to join us at the City of Orange Boat Ramp to explore modes of transportation that are used daily by the City of Orange, Orange County, Lamar State College Orange and other organizations and businesses throughout our community,” a release from the city said.

“Old West Smoke Company will be joining us with delicious bites and tacos!”

Organizers stress no dogs or pets will be allowed at the City of Orange Boat Ramp.

For additional information, call the Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau at 409-883-1011 or 409-883-1010.