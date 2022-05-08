SEE THE RESULTS: Orange County residents vote for mayor, school board, city council & more

Voters in Orange County from nearly all neighborhoods hit the polls Saturday.

They weighed in on various school board, city council, mayor and tax propositions.

The results from the county are as reported.

Orange City Council 4

Mary McKenna 189 votes (58.7%)

Dwain Boullard: 113 votes (35.09%)

Richard G. Pillsbury 20 votes (6.21%)

Orange City Council 5 at-large

Caroline Mazzola Hennigan: 693 votes (61.82%)

Charles Thomas: 428 votes (38.18%)

West Orange-Cove CSID Trustee at-large

Demetrius Hunter: 565 votes (21.04%)

Gina Simar: 541 votes (20.14%)

Linda Fay Platt-Bryant: 486 votes (18.09%)

Erick Guillory: 422 votes (15.71%)

Donny Teate Jr.: 402 votes (14.97%)

John Allen Jefferson Jr.: 270 votes (10.05%)

West Orange Alderman (top 3)

Francis Droddy-Lopez: 75

Lanie Brown: 91

Mike Shugart: 98

Jay Odom: 136

Bridge City ISD Prop A

For: 1,422 votes (65.17%)

Against: 760 votes (34.83%)

Bridge City ISD Prop B

For: 1,449 votes (66.16%)

Against: 741 votes (33.84%)

Bridge City Council 2

Mike Reed: 631 votes (54.97%)

Carl Harbert: 517 votes (45.03%)

Bridge City Council 4

Patty Collins: 813 votes (67.19%)

Kenneth Prosperie Sr.: 397 votes (32.81%)

Bridge City Council 6

Sherby Dixon: 726 votes (61.68%)

Mike Boyd: 451 votes (38.32%)

Place 2, Bridge City ISD

Peggy Prosperie: 600 votes (28.24%)

Rebecca Hall Rutledge: 1,525 (71.76%)

Pinehurst Mayor

Sarah McClendon: 94 votes (69.63)

Johnny Asevedo: 41 votes (30.37%)

Alderperson, city of Pinehurst

Greg Willis: 69 votes (45.1%)

Cynthia J. Adams: 84 votes (54.9%)

Vidor City Council Ward 2

Nicole McGowan: 385 votes (74.76%)

Chris Arndt: 130 votes (25.24%)

Vidor City Council Ward 3

Ronnie Herrera: 232 votes (43.2%)

Michael Thompson: 181 votes (33.71%)

Jerry E. Aldridge: 124 (23.09%)

Vidor City Council Ward 5

Gary Herrera: 267 votes (50.28%)

Anthony Foster: 264 votes (49.72%)

Vidor ISD Trustee 1

Kimberly Mahana Crossley: 706 votes (57.54%)

Paul Davis: 521 votes (42.46%)

Vidor ISD Trustee 3

Lance Loftin: 424 votes (34.9%)

David Camp: 791 votes (65.1%)

Vidor ISD Trustee 4

Gina VanDevender: 807 votes (65.82%)

Jalissa Green-Droddy: 419 votes (34.18%)

Vidor ISD Trustee 5

Rodney White: 525 votes (42.79%)

Mike Marion: 702 votes (57.21%)