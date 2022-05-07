Solid pitching, timely hitting powers Bobcats in sweep of Liberty

BAYTOWN – Getting terrific mound performances, solid defense and timely hitting, the Orangefield Bobcats swept past the Liberty Panthers in their Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoffs series against the Liberty Panthers Friday night at Goose Creek Memorial High School.

The Bobcats (24-2-1) downdthe Panthers (15-12) 7-3 in Game One and 2-1 in Game Two.

The Bobcats took the lead late in the Game One 7-3 victory over the Panthers The game was tied at three with Orangefield batting in the top of the fifth when an error scored one run for the Bobcats.

Panthers scored three runs in the fourth inning, but Orangefield Varsity Bobcats still managed to pull out the victory. Jace Smart and Jaden Shimp each drove in runs during the inning.

The Bobcats led 3-0 until the Panthers scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Cooper Longron was credited with the victory for Orangefield. The lefthander lasted five innings, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out four. Jason Bodin threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Bodin recorded the last six outs to earn the save for the Bobcats.

Grady Silva was on the mound for Panthers. The righty surrendered five runs on four hits over five and a third innings. Palmer Simeon threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Orangefield scattered nine hits in the game. Caleb Fregia and Kameryn Henderson each had multiple hits for Orangefield. Henderson and Fregia each had two hits to lead the Bobcats.

In Game Two both teams were strong on the pitcher’s mound Saturday, but Orangefield held on for the 2-1 win. Orangefield pitchers allowed just four hits to Panthers.

Trent Eaves was the winning pitcher for Orangefield. Eaves allowed four hits and one run over six innings, striking out ten. Kolbie Sowell threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Sowell recorded the last three outs to earn the save.Ingram was on the mound for Panthers. The righthander allowed one hit and two runs over one inning. Jace Smart and Peyton Fregia entered the game from the bullpen, throwing four innings and one inning respectively.

Orangefield racked up seven hits. Eaves, Kameryn Henderson, and Jason Bodin each racked up multiple hits for Orangefield Varsity Bobcats. Bodin, Henderson, and Eaves each collected two hits to lead the way.