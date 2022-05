Lamar State College Orange holds Ambassador Banquet

Lamar State College Orange held its Annual Ambassador Banquet, where the college thanked its outgoing Ambassadors for their service to LSCO, and celebrated the incoming class.

The outgoing Ambassadors are Robyn Courmier, Alana Craig, Kaytlyn Franz, Gunner Jones, Zach Pruitt, Ryan Wesolowski and Sierra Wilson.

The incoming Ambassador class consists of: Carlin Bailey, Deweyville; Arriana Elliott, Buna; Kate Ernst, Bridge City; Elaina Forester, Little Cypress-Mauriceville; Daniela Garcia, Bridge City; Isabell Gomez-Chapa, West Orange-Stark; Angie Hernandez, Bridge City; Aundrew Samuel, West Orange-Stark; Brianna Strange, Vidor and Brynn Wilkinson, Evadale.

The group’s sponsor is Robyn Burdette, Director of Advising, Recruiting, and Testing.