Lady Cardinals make quick work of Wharton

BAYTOWN – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals finished off Wharton in their Class 4A Region III Area Round playoff series as they held the Lady Tigers scoreless in both games at Goose Creek Memorial High School.

Carson Fall threw another gem on Saturday for the Lady Cardinals (26-5), allowing no runs as Bridge City cruised to a 8-0 victory.

The Lady Cardinals will now move on to face defending Class 4A state champion Liberty (30-4) in the Regional Quarterfinals next week.

In the second inning, the Cardinals got their offense started when Lexi Nugier grounded out, scoring one run.

Bridge City tallied three runs in the fourth inning. Kaylyn Dosch had an RBI double in the inning to lead the run scoring.

The lone bright spot for Wharton was a single by Martinez in the fourth inning. Fall went the full seven innings, allowing one hit while striking out 14 with no walks.

The Lady Cardinals totaled seven hits. Dosch and Brooklyn Droddy had two hits apiece to lead the way.

Fall got the complete game win on the hill as the Lady Cardinals rolled to a 10-0 victory in five innings in Game One Friday.

Fall allowed just one hit, a bunt single, as she struck out 13 in five innings of work.

Nicole Sasser was 2-for-2 at the plate with a triple, a double and four runs batted in. Hannah Murchison went 2-for-3 with a triple, scored twice and drove in a run.

Makenna Carey was 2-for-2 with a RBI. Lexi Nugier was 1-for-2 with a RBI and scored two runs and Amaris Larkin was 1-for-2, scored twice and drove in a run while Fall added a double.