Kassidy Wilbur, SFA claim WAC Division title, await WAC Tournament

NACOGDOCHES – Former Bridge City softball standout Kassidy Wilbur and the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks secured first-place in the Western Athletic Conference Southwest Division by taking two out of three games over Sam Houston State in their latest series.

The Ladyjacks improved to 17-4 in conference play after downing the Lady Bearkats 2-1 and 3-1 in the last two games of that series.

Wilbur, usually the ace starter, stepped in and picked up saves in both of those games.

Wilbur has notched a 19-11 record this season with a 2.72 earned run average over 172 2/3 innings. She has been selected as the WAC Pitcher of the Week twice this season.

Before this season got underway, Wilbur was selected as the Western Athletic Conference Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

Wilbur helped lead SFA to the outright Southland Conference title last season.

Wilbur posted a 30-4 (1.08 ERA) overall record in the circle last season, a total that established a new single-season program record for wins by a pitcher.

She pitched 24 complete games and 16 shutouts (13 solo) while also being recognized as the Southland Conference Pitcher and Player of the Year in the league, the first time a Ladyjack has collected both honors simultaneously.

As a sophomore during a COVID-shortened season, Wilbur recorded 81 strikeouts and a batting average allowed of .174 in her eight starts.

She posted a 7-2 record in the circle with five complete game efforts. She tallied three outings of 10+ strikeouts and finished with an ERA of 1.73.

As a freshman she was thrown into the SLC fires immediately and appeared in 40 games and made 30 starts.

She finished the season with a record of 20-16 while pitching 229 innings. She struck out 256 batters and held opponents to a .206 batting average, racking up eight games of 10-plus strikeouts.

The Ladyjacks (27-21 on the season) will close out the regular season with a three-game series at home against Abilene Christian.