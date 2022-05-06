Lady Cardinals throttle Wharton in Game One

BAYTOWN – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals made quick work of the Wharton Lady Tigers in Game One of their best-of-three Class 4A Region III Area Round playoff series at Goose Creek Memorial High School Friday night.

Lady Cardinal ace Carson Fall got the complete game win on the hill as the Lady Cardinals rolled to a 10-0 victory in five innings.

Fall allowed just one hit, a bunt single, as she struck out 13 in five innings of work.

Nicole Sasser was 2-for-2 at the plate with a triple, a double and four runs batted in. Hannah Murchison went 2-for-3 with a triple, scored twice and drove in a run.

Makenna Carey was 2-for-2 with a RBI. Lexi Nugier was 1-for-2 with a RBI and scored two runs and Amaris Larkin was 1-for-2, scored twice and drove in a run while Fall added a double.

Game Two of the series is back at Goose Creek Memorial Saturday at noon.