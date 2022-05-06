See the list, celebrate the 14 Orange County Spring athletes named in Academic All-State release

Published 10:32 am Friday, May 6, 2022

By Van Wade

LC-M's Dwight Davis sprinted to a win in the 100 meters at the Battlin' Bear Relays. (Van Wade/Orange Leader)

More than a dozen Orange County high school spring athletes landed on the Texas High School Coaches Association All-State Academic Teams, which were announced Friday morning.

On the boys’ side in baseball, Orangefield’s Kolbie Sowell, Cooper Longron and Kameryn Henderson each made Honorable Mention.

In track, Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Andy McDow and Dwight Davis each made Second Team, while teammates Carson Peet and Ezavier made Honorable Mention. Orangefield’s Cade Smith and Payton Wrinkle both made Second Team.

In golf, Orangefield’s Andrew Tran made Honorable Mention.

On the girls’ side in track, LC-M’s De’Asia Tippins and Chloe Jacobs made Honorable Mention, along with West Orange-Stark’s Trinity Garrett.

In softball, Orangefield’s Joli Ponfick made Second Team.

The Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State Teams recognize high school athletes who excel in the following categories: GPA, class rank and ACT/SAT score.

To see the full state list, you can go to the THSCA website.

