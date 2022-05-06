Five Vidor athletes ink to play in college

Published 10:01 pm Friday, May 6, 2022

By Van Wade

Photo courtesy Vidor ISD

Five Vidor High School athletes stated their intentions to continue to play ball yesterday in a signing ceremony at Vidor High School.
Aarilyn Richardson signed to play softball at Avila University in Kansas City.​
Bryce Munoz ​signed to play baseball at Alvin Community College​.​
Reagan Weiblinger​ inked to play baseball at Alvin Community College​.​​
Reagan Hallmark ​signed to played baseball at ​LSU​ ​Eunice​.​
​Aaron Aery inked to play football at Bethel College.

