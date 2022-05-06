Five Vidor athletes ink to play in college

Five Vidor High School athletes stated their intentions to continue to play ball yesterday in a signing ceremony at Vidor High School.

Aarilyn Richardson signed to play softball at Avila University in Kansas City.​

Bryce Munoz ​signed to play baseball at Alvin Community College​.​

Reagan Weiblinger​ inked to play baseball at Alvin Community College​.​​

Reagan Hallmark ​signed to played baseball at ​LSU​ ​Eunice​.​

​Aaron Aery inked to play football at Bethel College.