Five Vidor athletes ink to play in college
Published 10:01 pm Friday, May 6, 2022
Five Vidor High School athletes stated their intentions to continue to play ball yesterday in a signing ceremony at Vidor High School.
Aarilyn Richardson signed to play softball at Avila University in Kansas City.
Bryce Munoz signed to play baseball at Alvin Community College.
Reagan Weiblinger inked to play baseball at Alvin Community College.
Reagan Hallmark signed to played baseball at LSU Eunice.
Aaron Aery inked to play football at Bethel College.