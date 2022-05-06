Bridge City Little Dribblers teams honored at city council meeting

BRIDGE CITY — The Bridge City council recognized the local Little Dribblers chapter during a regular meeting this week.

City Manager Brent Walker said the council honored four teams with age rages from 9-14.

The city manager said two of the teams garnered national attention for their play.

“They were talking about the tournament they had,” Walker said. “I think it is important to have programs like that in the city.”

The program sent four teams to the national tournament with the Senior Boys (13-14 years old) and Major Girls (11-12 years old) teams returning as champions. The tournament was played in Franklin in April.

Walker jokingly said he assumes high school coaches get an early scouting look at future talent.

“They know that in just a few years, they will have something,” he said laughing. “That is a training program. You get kids involved in that stuff and that is a great experience.”

Walker said it was mutually beneficial to have the kids come by a council meeting, too. He added that he hopes attending a council will spur the youth to be more civically minded as they get older.

“They got to see something different,” he said. “They got to see an official meeting with everyone sitting up there in the chairs. It was pretty cool for them.”

The program concluded their season last month and typically plays their games at the local schools.