Boy Scout Troop 23 is hosting a link sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The sale takes place at EZ Pawn on 16th street.

For $7, customers get a link (on a bun), chips, dessert and a bottle of water.

The money raised helps send Scouts to camp.

For more information, email texasbabydoll175@aol.com.