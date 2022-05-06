Orangefield Bobcats highest ranked SETX squad in latest baseball poll; see every classification
Published 12:24 am Friday, May 6, 2022
The Orangefield Bobcats remain the only team in Southeast Texas ranked in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association state baseball polls.
The Bobcats (22-2-1) are currently ranked No. 10 in Class 4A and will open the 4A Region III bi-district playoffs against Liberty later this week.
6A:
- Rockwall Heath – 26-4 (12-0)
- Katy Tompkins – 25-1 (11-1)
- Smithson Valley – 24-4 (13-1)
- Lake Travis – 25-4 (13-1)
- Keller – 18-6 (10-2)
- SA Reagan – 23-5 (14-2)
- Ft Bend Ridge Point 25-3 (13-1)
- Coppell 21-6 (13-1)
- Bryan – 21-2 (14-0)
- FM Marcus – 23-6 (13-1)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Clear Falls, Wolfforth Frenship, EP Americas, Pharr-San Juan Alamo, Austin Westlake, Summer Creek
5A:
- Corpus Christi Ray – 28-3 (16-0)
- Lubbock Cooper – 23-6 (15-0)
- Mansfield Legacy 22-5 (13-1)
- Corsicana – 20-4 (10-2)
- La Joya Palmview – 24-1 (10-0)
- Hallsville 20-6 (11-1)
- Pioneer 25-5 (13-1)
- Crosby – 22-4 (10-2)
- Austin Anderson 24-5 (14-0)
- Friendswood – 19-7 (13-3)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Lucas Lovejoy, New Braunfels Canyon, Liberty Hill, Lufkin, Eagle Pass Winn, Georgetown
4A:
- Sinton 26-1 (12-0)
- Corpus Christi Calallen 22-7 (10-0)
- Celina 23-3 (12-0)
- Argyle 24-3 (12-0)
- China Spring 23-7 (10-0)
- Boerne 27-3 (9-1)
- Longview Spring Hill 24-3 (11-1)
- Sweeny 24-4 (11-1)
- Bellville 21-4 (9-1)
- Orangefield 22-2 (10-2)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Fischer Canyon Lake, Godley, Iowa Park, Lake Belton, Needville
3A:
- Brock 25-3 (14-0)
- Gunter 26-1 (14-0)
- Shallowater 26-1 (10-0)
- Marion 23-0 (12-0)
- Franklin 21-2 (13-0)
- Lorena 21-3 (12-0)
- Holliday 26-3 (12-0)
- Diboll 28-2 (9-1)
- Little River Academy 25-3 (11-1)
- Yoakum 22-3 (14-0)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Bishop, Blanco, Danbury, Jim Ned, Wall
2A
- Shiner 24-0 (12-0)
- Bosqueville 23-3 (12-0)
- Anson 20-1 (10-0)
- New Home 22-2 (12-0)
- Centerville 21-3 (13-0)
- Beckville 16-2 (15-0)
- Collinsville 20-5 (11-0)
- Garrison 22-7 (14-0)
- Thorndale 20-7 (12-0)
- Valley Mills 20-2 (10-2)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES Albany, Falls City, Kenedy, Muenster, New Deal
1A:
- Ira 17-0 (9-3)
- Nazareth 12-0 (9-0)
- D’Hanis 18-3 (6-1)
- Abbott 13-3 (8-2)
- Kennard 16-11 (9-4)
- Dodd City 12-2 (11-2)
- Miller Grove 15-7 (9-3)
- Fayetteville 16-6 (11-3)
- Borden County 10-6 (3-0)
- Kress 13-6 (5-3)