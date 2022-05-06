Orangefield Bobcats highest ranked SETX squad in latest baseball poll; see every classification

The Orangefield Bobcats remain the only team in Southeast Texas ranked in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association state baseball polls.

The Bobcats (22-2-1) are currently ranked No. 10 in Class 4A and will open the 4A Region III bi-district playoffs against Liberty later this week.

6A:

Rockwall Heath – 26-4 (12-0) Katy Tompkins – 25-1 (11-1) Smithson Valley – 24-4 (13-1) Lake Travis – 25-4 (13-1) Keller – 18-6 (10-2) SA Reagan – 23-5 (14-2) Ft Bend Ridge Point 25-3 (13-1) Coppell 21-6 (13-1) Bryan – 21-2 (14-0) FM Marcus – 23-6 (13-1)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Clear Falls, Wolfforth Frenship, EP Americas, Pharr-San Juan Alamo, Austin Westlake, Summer Creek

5A:

Corpus Christi Ray – 28-3 (16-0) Lubbock Cooper – 23-6 (15-0) Mansfield Legacy 22-5 (13-1) Corsicana – 20-4 (10-2) La Joya Palmview – 24-1 (10-0) Hallsville 20-6 (11-1) Pioneer 25-5 (13-1) Crosby – 22-4 (10-2) Austin Anderson 24-5 (14-0) Friendswood – 19-7 (13-3)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Lucas Lovejoy, New Braunfels Canyon, Liberty Hill, Lufkin, Eagle Pass Winn, Georgetown

4A:

Sinton 26-1 (12-0) Corpus Christi Calallen 22-7 (10-0) Celina 23-3 (12-0) Argyle 24-3 (12-0) China Spring 23-7 (10-0) Boerne 27-3 (9-1) Longview Spring Hill 24-3 (11-1) Sweeny 24-4 (11-1) Bellville 21-4 (9-1) Orangefield 22-2 (10-2)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES : Fischer Canyon Lake, Godley, Iowa Park, Lake Belton, Needville

3A:

Brock 25-3 (14-0) Gunter 26-1 (14-0) Shallowater 26-1 (10-0) Marion 23-0 (12-0) Franklin 21-2 (13-0) Lorena 21-3 (12-0) Holliday 26-3 (12-0) Diboll 28-2 (9-1) Little River Academy 25-3 (11-1) Yoakum 22-3 (14-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES : Bishop, Blanco, Danbury, Jim Ned, Wall

2A

Shiner 24-0 (12-0) Bosqueville 23-3 (12-0) Anson 20-1 (10-0) New Home 22-2 (12-0) Centerville 21-3 (13-0) Beckville 16-2 (15-0) Collinsville 20-5 (11-0) Garrison 22-7 (14-0) Thorndale 20-7 (12-0) Valley Mills 20-2 (10-2)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES Albany, Falls City, Kenedy, Muenster, New Deal

1A: