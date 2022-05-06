Orangefield Bobcats highest ranked SETX squad in latest baseball poll; see every classification

Published 12:24 am Friday, May 6, 2022

By Van Wade

Orangefield’s Tyler Shearin ropes a hit against LC-M in district play. (Van Wade/Orange Leader)

The Orangefield Bobcats remain the only team in Southeast Texas ranked in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association state baseball polls.

The Bobcats (22-2-1) are currently ranked No. 10 in Class 4A and will open the 4A Region III bi-district playoffs against Liberty later this week.

6A:

  1. Rockwall Heath – 26-4 (12-0)
  2. Katy Tompkins – 25-1 (11-1)
  3. Smithson Valley – 24-4 (13-1)
  4. Lake Travis – 25-4 (13-1)
  5. Keller – 18-6 (10-2)
  6. SA Reagan – 23-5 (14-2)
  7. Ft Bend Ridge Point 25-3 (13-1)
  8. Coppell 21-6 (13-1)
  9. Bryan – 21-2 (14-0)
  10. FM Marcus – 23-6 (13-1)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Clear Falls, Wolfforth Frenship, EP Americas, Pharr-San Juan Alamo, Austin Westlake, Summer Creek

5A:

  1. Corpus Christi Ray – 28-3 (16-0)
  2. Lubbock Cooper – 23-6 (15-0)
  3. Mansfield Legacy 22-5 (13-1)
  4. Corsicana – 20-4 (10-2)
  5. La Joya Palmview – 24-1 (10-0)
  6. Hallsville 20-6 (11-1)
  7. Pioneer 25-5 (13-1)
  8. Crosby – 22-4 (10-2)
  9. Austin Anderson 24-5 (14-0)
  10. Friendswood – 19-7 (13-3)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Lucas Lovejoy, New Braunfels Canyon, Liberty Hill, Lufkin, Eagle Pass Winn, Georgetown

4A:

  1. Sinton 26-1 (12-0)
  2. Corpus Christi Calallen 22-7 (10-0)
  3. Celina 23-3 (12-0)
  4. Argyle 24-3 (12-0)
  5. China Spring 23-7 (10-0)
  6. Boerne 27-3 (9-1)
  7. Longview Spring Hill 24-3 (11-1)
  8. Sweeny 24-4 (11-1)
  9. Bellville 21-4 (9-1)
  10.  Orangefield 22-2 (10-2)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Fischer Canyon Lake, Godley, Iowa Park, Lake Belton, Needville

3A:

  1. Brock 25-3 (14-0)
  2. Gunter 26-1 (14-0)
  3. Shallowater 26-1 (10-0)
  4. Marion 23-0 (12-0)
  5. Franklin 21-2 (13-0)
  6. Lorena 21-3 (12-0)
  7. Holliday 26-3 (12-0)
  8. Diboll 28-2 (9-1)
  9. Little River Academy 25-3 (11-1)
  10. Yoakum 22-3 (14-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Bishop, Blanco, Danbury, Jim Ned, Wall

2A

  1. Shiner 24-0 (12-0)
  2. Bosqueville 23-3 (12-0)
  3. Anson 20-1 (10-0)
  4. New Home 22-2 (12-0)
  5. Centerville 21-3 (13-0)
  6. Beckville 16-2 (15-0)
  7. Collinsville 20-5 (11-0)
  8. Garrison 22-7 (14-0)
  9. Thorndale 20-7 (12-0)
  10. Valley Mills 20-2 (10-2)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES Albany, Falls City, Kenedy, Muenster, New Deal

1A:

  1. Ira 17-0 (9-3)
  2. Nazareth 12-0 (9-0)
  3. D’Hanis 18-3 (6-1)
  4. Abbott 13-3 (8-2)
  5. Kennard 16-11 (9-4)
  6. Dodd City 12-2 (11-2)
  7. Miller Grove 15-7 (9-3)
  8. Fayetteville 16-6 (11-3)
  9. Borden County 10-6 (3-0)
  10. Kress 13-6 (5-3)

 

More High School Sports

Model of consistency – Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Montana Dileo eager for 3rd State Golf trip

See just where the Lady Cardinals landed in 4A state poll

Bridge City celebrates athletes of the year, cancer survivor with 1st ever comeback award

Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Da’Marion Morris, Amier Washington represent well at Willie Ray Smith Awards

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar