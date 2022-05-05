See just where the Lady Cardinals landed in 4A state poll

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals are ranked No. 10, tied with two other schools for the No. 10 spot in the latest Class 4A Texas High School Girls Coaches Association state polls.

The Lady Cardinals (24-5) will tangle with Wharton in the area round of the playoffs later this week.

Here is a look at the rankings in each classification.

Class 1A

1. Borden County 15-3

2. D’Hanis 18-7

3. Chireno 14-5

4. Northside 13-4

5. Graford 16-5

6. Hermleigh 13-6

7. Bloomburg 17-6

8. Union Grove 17-8-1

9. Abbott 9-15

10. Fruitvale 11-4

10. Eula 12-5

10. Chester 12-8

Class 2A

1. Crawford 23-2

2. Stamford 20-4

3. Floydada 28-3-1

4. Ganado 23-4

5. Lovelady 27-4-2

6. Como-Pickton 27-3

7. Italy 30-4-1

8. Latexo 26-3-1

9. Bremond 21-5

10. Weimar 24-6

10. Deweyville 20-5

10. West Sabine 21-5-1

Class 3A

1. Diboll 26-2

2. Hallettsville 26-3

3. Bishop 30-3-1

4. West Rusk 29-1

5. Franklin 28-2

6. Hughes Springs 23-3-1

7. Mathis 32-1

8. East Bernard 24-4

9. Coahoma 25-4-1

10. Holliday 26-2

10. Blanco 22-5-1

10. Grandview 30-3

Class 4A

1. Iowa Park 29-2

2. Bullard 32-1

3. Lake Belton 26-6

4. Pearsall 33-4

5. Melissa 23-4

6. Argyle 24-8-1

7. Liberty 29-4

8. Hamshire-Fannett 30-5

9. Mabank 22-6-1

10. Boerne 26-5

10. Godley 20-6-1

10. Bridge City 24-5

Class 5A

1. Montgomery Lake Creek 32-0

2. Frisco Heritage 26-1

3. Barbers Hill 27-6

4. El Paso Hanks 34-3

5. Santa Fe 27-4

6. Sulphur Springs 23-1-2

7. Aledo 26-2

8. Georgetown 28-3

9. Lubbock Monterey 29-4

10. Fort Worth Boswell 27-3

10. El Paso Chapin 31-6

10. Dallas Molina 27-1

Class 6A

1. Deer Park 33-2

2. San Antonio O’Connor 24-1

3. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 27-1

4. Rockwall 27-4

5. South Grand Prairie 27-2

6. Clear Springs 26-4

7. Wylie 29-5

8. Converse Judson 23-5-1

9. Buda Hays 23-6

10. Round Rock 22-7

10. Bridgeland 28-5

10. Brazoswood 31-6