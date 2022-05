TxDOT made the following announcement at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday: The below lane closure has been canceled for tomorrow.

— original story below —

The Texas Department of Transportation announced and Interstate 10 closure for Thursday in Orange County.

The outside lanes of I-10 eastbound and westbound, Bus 90 to the state line, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for repairs.

Expect possible delays.