PHOTO FEATURE — Say hello to Mauriceville Elementary’s student council officers

Published 12:14 am Wednesday, May 4, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Photo courtesy LC-M CISD)

Mauriceville Elementary 2022-23 Student Council officers include President – Brooklyn Simmons, Vice-President – Carter Loupe, Secretary – Fisher Seago, Treasurer – Athena Berndt, Historian – Paisley Weeks, Parliamentarian – Adam Prevost, Head Senators – Cory Brewer and Jackson Loupe, Senators – Scarlet Perry and Chloe Rhodes. Student Council will hold an Officer Installation and Student Council Awards Ceremony Thursday.

