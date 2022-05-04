PHOTO FEATURE — Say hello to Mauriceville Elementary’s student council officers
Published 12:14 am Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Mauriceville Elementary 2022-23 Student Council officers include President – Brooklyn Simmons, Vice-President – Carter Loupe, Secretary – Fisher Seago, Treasurer – Athena Berndt, Historian – Paisley Weeks, Parliamentarian – Adam Prevost, Head Senators – Cory Brewer and Jackson Loupe, Senators – Scarlet Perry and Chloe Rhodes. Student Council will hold an Officer Installation and Student Council Awards Ceremony Thursday.