Meet the Bridge City student who set goal and earned record 1,165 AR points

Published 12:28 am Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Kyra Bell is a Bridge City Intermediate student. (Photo courtesy BCISD)

Bridge City Intermediate student Kyra Bell is an accomplished reader.

She read and earned more than 1,000 AR points.

Since she was in third grade, Bell had a plan of breaking the 1,000 AR point record set by Addison Wooley in 2016.

Throughout the summer and over the school breaks, Bell continuously read to meet her personal goal of earning more than 200 points each six weeks, and she did it.

For years, students strived to beat the huge accomplishment set with Wooley’s record, however, Bell is the first student to do it.

Bell also had another personal goal of setting an unbreakable AR point record by earning 1,165 AR points.

