Here are the details for Depot Day family fun planned Saturday

More than 500 families are expected to attend the annual fundraiser, Depot Day, Saturday on the grounds of the Orange Depot.

The fun is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1210 Green Avenue in Orange.

Entrance is free to all.

There will be nominal fees for some rides and activities.

Always popular, the talented balloon sculptor will be adding to the fun, along with the kiddie train, petting zoo, pony rides, and, new this year, a bouncy house and slide.

Entertainment will be provided by the Orange Community Players singers on stage, and dancing by the Orange Blossom Dancers.

Inside the depot will be model train displays and craft vendors, including a cotton candy vendor. T-shirts, train conductor hats and whistles will be available for purchase.

Food trucks will be on hand, serving hamburgers (Boss Burger), BBQ and Dimes Delight Ice Cream.

Drawings will be held for prizes: boy and girl bicycles, gift cards to Old Orange Cafe, gift basket, hair products, haircut/style, jewelry, and numerous other gift cards.

Sponsors of Depot Day are DOW Chemical, First Financial Bank, Capital Title, Claybar Funeral Home, CRC Family Charitable Foundation, Steirman-Whitfield and TAN Healthcare.

Scores of local merchants have made donations to benefit the event.

The Friends of the Orange Depot volunteers will be on hand at the yearly event, proceeds of which will be used to sustain the depot for the community.

Parking will be available on the side streets, as well as on the lot by Elm and 10th Street.

For more information, call Rose Simar at 409-330-1576 or visit orangetxdepot.org.