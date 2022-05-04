Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Da’Marion Morris, Amier Washington represent well at Willie Ray Smith Awards

BEAUMONT – For the first time ever, a Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns football player took home a Willie Ray Smith Award, honoring Southeast Texas’ best high school football players.

Hamshire-Fannett quarterback Kheagian Heckaman won the Smith Offensive Award while Newton’s Leighton Foster won the Smith Defensive Awards at the Smith Banquet held at the Elegante Hotel.

Heckaman rushed for 1,231 yards and 28 TDs for the Longhorns and also completed 75-of-139 passes for 1,164 yards and 11 TDs.

Foster accumulated 172 tackles for the Eagles as he helped Newton storm to another district title.

The front table at this year’s Willie Ray Smith Awards certainly have a green and gold tint to it as two Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears were finalists for the prestigious award.

LC-M junior standout running back Da’Marion Morris and talented junior defensive lineman Amier Washington represented their school in the long-time event.

Morris and Washington were key cogs in leading the Bears (11-3) to a District Co-Championship and trip to the Class 4A Region III Finals.

Morris tore through opposing defenses for 1,997 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground and hauled in 36 receptions for 437 yards and two TDs.

Meanwhile, Washington terrorized opponents on the defensive side, especially quarterbacks.

Washington racked up 87 tackles. He had 18 tackles for losses, including nine sacks to go along with 11 more quarterback pressures.

Other Offensive Finalists were Port Neches-Groves running back Koby Trahan and Lumberton quarterback Lucas Powell.

Trahan rushed for 1,766 yards and 22 TDs for the Indians. Powell completed 191-of-297 passes for 2.552 yards and 24 TDs for the Raiders to go along with 210 rushing yards and 10 TDs.

Other Defensive Finalists were Darius Byrd of Hamshire-Fannett and Jayron Williams of Silsbee.

Byrd racked up 121 stops for the Longhorns and Williams had 123 tackles for the Tigers, 12 of them for losses.