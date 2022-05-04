Flipper’s Skin Flix inks team success with passionate expression

BRIDGE CITY — A team approach has always been part of what makes Flipper’s Skin Flix a go-to professional tattoo & body piercing studio.

The Bridge City mainstay is known for incredible work, and a recent competition certainly proved it.

Owner Randall Doolittle said it was the first time Flipper’s entered a team at the competition.

“Conventions are a way for artists to get their name and works out to the public, as well as creating connections within the industry,” he said.

Flippers took care of that by collecting 19 awards at the 7th annual Beaumont Texas Tattoo Expo hosted by Ink Masters Tattoo Show at the MCM Elegante Hotel in Beaumont.

Of the 19 awards, Doolittle took home seven.

“I won a first and second place for a large black and gray piece,” he said. “I won second and third in an arm and leg, second in realistic, third in chest and back and another third in a coverup.”

Seth Morgan of Orangefield won second and third with eagle tattoos.

“I am known for my American Traditional tattoos,” he said. “American Tradition is bold lines and a basic color palate. Back in the day, there were only five colors: black, blue, green, yellow and red. This is my first time entering anything in a show, but I have been working at expos since I was an apprentice. I have been tattooing for eight years in all.”

Dixie Deyné from Beaumont won 10 awards, which include best of day on Saturday and Sunday and Best of Show Color.

“I am known for my realism tattoos,” she said. “The range is from human depiction to animals and flowers. I am versatile.”

During the weekend, the team celebrated apprentice Sarah VonKain’s graduation.

“We awarded her with a cake, scrapbook and plaque,” Doolittle said. “The plaque states that she is welcome to be a tattoo artist and that she has completed the expected tasks. She also received a tattoo by her mentor, which is me. I tattooed a tattoo machine on her arm as well as a Kewpie.”

VonKain is known for her baby-like Kewpie designs.

“Kewpie’s are little mischievous babies that sometimes wear costumes,” she said. “I have tattooed a Kewpie sitting on a hamburger, a Moth man Kewpie and a Kewpie eating a queso chip.”

Doolittle has owned his shop for 21 years and his team offers a range of designs from custom to a flash selection.

The shop is located at 1060 Texas Avenue in Bridge City.

Or you can view their works on Instagram @tattooflipper, @ svk.tattoos, @sethmorgan, @dixiedeyne and @bodypiercingbymisso.

— By Sierra Kondos