Bridge City celebrates athletes of the year, cancer survivor with 1st ever comeback award

BRIDGE CITY – Bridge City High School held its Athletic Banquet and honored student athletes with numerous awards.

Ethan Oceguera was named the Male Athlete of the Year, while Caryss Carpenter was named Female Athlete of the Year.

A new award will be handed out each year called the Shaun Hallman Comeback Player Award.

Hallman was the first recipient of that honor at this year’s banquet after battling and beating cancer during the past year.