Bridge City celebrates athletes of the year, cancer survivor with 1st ever comeback award

Published 12:22 am Wednesday, May 4, 2022

By Van Wade

BRIDGE CITY – Bridge City High School held its Athletic Banquet and honored student athletes with numerous awards.

Ethan Oceguera was named the Male Athlete of the Year, while Caryss Carpenter was named Female Athlete of the Year.

A new award will be handed out each year called the Shaun Hallman Comeback Player Award.

Hallman was the first recipient of that honor at this year’s banquet after battling and beating cancer during the past year.

More High School Sports

Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Da’Marion Morris, Amier Washington represent well at Willie Ray Smith Awards

Hardin-Jefferson High names new football coach/AD to replace Bridge City native

Diamond playoffs all set for end of week; check out the schedules

REGIONAL TRACK RECAP: Caryss Carpenter, Hunter Ashworth are State-bound

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar