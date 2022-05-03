Hardin-Jefferson High names new football coach/AD to replace Bridge City native

SOUR LAKE — Zach Bass was named the new athletic director and head football coach for Hardin-Jefferson High School Monday night at a school board meeting.

Bass served as the associate head coach at Beaumont West Brook last season.

He takes over for Bridge City native Dwayne DuBois, who retired earlier this spring.

This is the second head coaching job Bass has had at the varsity level. From 2019-2020, Bass led Tarkington to a 6-12 record.

Before taking over at Tarkington, the Nederland graduate served on multiple staffs as an assistant with stops at Port Arthur Memorial, Port Neches-Groves and La Porte.

Hardin-Jefferson finished the 2021 season 1-8 including an 0-6 mark in district play.

Hardin-Jefferson will compete in District 9-4A-Division II in football along with Bridge City, Hamshire-Fannett, Jasper, Liberty, Silsbee and West Orange-Stark.