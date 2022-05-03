Diamond playoffs all set for end of week; check out the schedules

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals will look to extend their playoff prowess in softball this week while its that time for area baseball teams to test the playoff waters as they will look to advance past the Class 4A Region III bidistrict round later this week.

The District 22-4A champion Lady Cardinals battle Wharton in the Class 4A Region III Area Round Friday and Saturday at Goose Creek Memorial High School.

Game One will be at 6 p.m. Friday. Game Two is slated for noon on Saturday with Game Three, if necessary, to follow 30 minutes after Game Two.

The Lady Cardinals turned back Hardin-Jefferson 5-3 and 5-2 in the bidistrict round while Wharton, the third-place team out of 24-4A, defeated Houston North Forest.

In baseball, District 22-4A champion Orangefield Bobcats (22-2-1) will take on the Liberty Panthers (15-10), the fourth-place team out of 21-4A, in a best-of-three series.

Game One is at 5 p.m. Friday at Goose Creek Memorial High School Friday. Game Two is at 8 p.m., following Game One. Game Three, if necessary, is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Port Neches-Groves High School.

The Bridge City Cardinals (18-9), runner-ups out of 22-4A, take on the Huffman Falcons (18-5-1), the third-place team out of 21-4A, in a best-of-three series, which will all be at Chuck Young Field in Bridge City.

Game One is Friday at 7:30 p.m. Game Two is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday and Game Three, if necessary, follows 30 minutes after Game 2.

The Vidor Pirates (18-10-2), the fourth-place team out of 22-4A, faces 21-4A champion Livingston (17-3-1) later in the week.