West Orange-Stark outlines details for upcoming athletic banquet

The West Orange-Stark High School Athletic Banquet, which will be catered by Old Orange Cafe, will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at the West Orange-Stark High School Cafeteria.

Male and female athletes from the current school year 2021-2022 will be honored.

Each athlete will receive one free ticket.

Parents and other family members may purchase tickets for $10.00 at the West Orange-Stark Athletic Office by May 6.

If you need additional information please contact the Athletic Department at 882-5530.