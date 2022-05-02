Trailer rigged to siphon gas without detection part of drug arrest in Vidor

VIDOR — A trailer rigged to siphon gas without being noticed was discovered, police said, along with narcotics and a loaded AR-15 rifle during a recent arrest reported by authorities.

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll released news of the suspected crime Monday morning, indicating the arrest and seizure took place on the evening of April 20.

He said a Vidor Police Department officer noticed a vehicle pulling a trailer at approximately 8:20 p.m. that matched the description of a gas theft in rural Orange County.

The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle for no taillights on the trailer.

“During the subsequent investigation, the officer located narcotics, narcotic paraphernalia and a loaded AR-15 rifle inside the vehicle,” according to a release from Carroll.

“When the officer opened the trailer door, he located a trap door in the trailer, which allowed the occupants to park their vehicle over the gas tanks, place a siphoning device into the tank and remove gas without being noticed.”

Police said the trailer contained two 55-gallon drums and numerous tools.

Authorities identified the driver as Caleb Theol LeBlanc, 31, of Orange.

Carroll said LeBlanc is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), defective equipment and possession of heroin (charge is pending lab analysis).

LeBlanc was taken to the Orange County Correctional Facility and booked. As of Monday morning, he is not listed on the Orange County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster.