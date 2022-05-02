Bobcats halt Woodville in warmup tilt

The Orangefield Bobcats defeated the Woodville Eagles 6-0 in a warmup game as both teams are getting ready for the playoffs this week.

Three pitchers combined to throw a shutout for the Bobcats (22-2-1) Jason Bodin struck out Darius Bean to finish off the game.

Cooper Longron was credited with the victory for Orangefield. The southpaw allowed one hit and zero runs over three innings, striking out two and walking zero. Brycen Tait and Bodin entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

Lane Ferguson was on the mound for Woodville. Ferguson allowed three hits and two runs over three innings, walking zero. Connor Risinger, Tate Hickman, Bean, and Riley Bettes each entered the game as relief, throwing one and one-third innings, one inning, one inning, and two-thirds of an inning respectively.

Orangefield racked up seven hits on the day. Kameryn Henderson and Bodin each collected multiple hits for the Bobcats. Orangefield didn’t commit a single error in the field. Kyle Michael had the most chances in the field with six.