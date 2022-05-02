Beaumont Chamber outlines search for next president/CEO

The Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors have outlined their search for the next president/CEO.

Officials said the Search Committee is distributing a prospectus outlining the job description, key qualifications and application process.

This includes information about the Chamber, strategic plan and community details.

All interested applicants are invited to apply.

The Search Committee will begin reviewing applications this month and will continue receiving applications until the role is filled.

The initial review may include remote interviews via phone call and/or video call with finalists being invited to in-person interviews.

Various constituent groups, including staff, board of directors, Chamber member businesses, etc. will be included whenever possible during in-person visits.

“We are looking forward to receiving applications and choosing the best possible candidate for this important role,” Chamber Board Chair Josh Smith said.

“The Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce has a solid strategic plan to move forward in supporting economic and business development in Southeast Texas and the next President/CEO will be vital in guiding those priorities along the way.”

The search committee responsible for receiving and reviewing applications includes: