KATHIE’s KORNER — Moving into summer 2022

As I look around, traveling to and fro, I enjoy all the babies being born in this beautiful Spring Season.

There are new pets, cattle in fields of green, flowers and new plants blooming their little heads off, but my personal favorite are the human babies.

They are so precious and delicate to the touch, with, hopefully, loving, attentive moms and families to teach them positive life skills as they begin their new, journey in life with God.

My new great-grandson, J.D., is 1 years old and it is such a joy to watch him grow as he starts to walk. He even plays catch with me across their dining room table with coasters and place mats and saying, “gamma” with a sweet giggle, shaking his little head, yes, yes, yes.

And, now, even though it’s not the beginning of Summer until the 19th of June, which is also Father’s Day, moms and some dads are thinking and planning summer with their children.

There could be a lot of wasted time for them, but a lot of activity could be even, loosely, scheduled for their health and welfare.

Some families have vacations planned that everyone can enjoy twice: The first time is when you are actually on the vacation, the second time is when you enjoy the pictures and memories after!

I have a friend who had four young ones home all summer, and she realized how

active they all were in school; therefore, she outlined a schedule (could be adjusted)

for the day: prayers, playing outside, swim in a pool, inside for lunch, then reading,

resting, board games and I’m sure you can think of more.

So, as we approach Summer, begin to think how you and your family can enjoy more

of it. The weather, of course, depending on where you live, could be a factor in outdoor activity.

Practicing musical instruments or singing is always a must if your “little student” wants to excel.

My wonderful granddaughter, Bevin, says it’s easier when they’re home and she has 4, but they are brilliant, busy children, and fun, at home.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.