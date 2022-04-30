BC’s Carpenter blazes through hurdles, going to State in two events

WEBSTER – Bridge City senior track standout Caryss Carpenter punched her ticket to the Class 4A State Track & Field Championships in two events by winning the girls 100-meter hurdles and the girls high jump at the 4A Region III Track & Field Championships at Challenger Stadium.

Carpenter first went a season best 5 feet, 6 inches to claim the gold medal.

She came back later in the afternoon and blistered the 100-meter hurdles, running a swift time of 15.06 seconds.

She now advances to the State Meet, which will be held May 12-14 at the University of Texas.