BC’s Carpenter blazes through hurdles, going to State in two events

Published 5:26 pm Saturday, April 30, 2022

By Van Wade

Bridge City's Caryss Carpenter celebrates with track coach Jamie DeShazo after she qualified for State in both the 100-meter hurdles and the high jump. (Photo courtesy Jill Mahan)

WEBSTER – Bridge City senior track standout Caryss Carpenter punched her ticket to the Class 4A State Track & Field Championships in two events by winning the girls 100-meter hurdles and the girls high jump at the 4A Region III Track & Field Championships at Challenger Stadium.

Carpenter first went a season best 5 feet, 6 inches to claim the gold medal.

She came back later in the afternoon and blistered the 100-meter hurdles, running a swift time of 15.06 seconds.

She now advances to the State Meet, which will be held May 12-14 at the University of Texas.

