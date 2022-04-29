Students turn school bus into functional STEM classroom/lab on wheels

Published 12:26 am Friday, April 29, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Photo courtesy BCISD)

The Bridge City High School “STEM Bus Team” presented their project to the school board Monday night.

These students have been working for months converting an old school bus into a fully functional STEM classroom/lab on wheels.

School officials stress that students have amazing ideas and created incredible designs to bring this project to life.

“If anyone would like to sponsor their project through monetary donations, they would be extremely grateful for the help,” a Bridge City High statement said. “Businesses or individuals are welcome to donate. You will also be recognized for your generosity.”

Those interested in additional information on donating can email Daniel.Auchenbach@bridgecityisd.net, Grady.Welborn@bridgecityisd.net or Tim.Woolley@bridgecityisd.net.

