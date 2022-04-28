Say hello to this year’s Bridge City High School Region 5 Nominee for Teacher of the Year

Published 12:26 am Thursday, April 28, 2022

By Orange Leader

Hannah Landry is the Bridge City High School Region 5 Nominee for Teacher of the Year. (Photo courtesy BCISD)

BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City ISD announced a qualified candidate in naming the Bridge City High School Region 5 Nominee for Teacher of the Year.

The honor goes to Hannah Landry.

She is a 13-year (12 in BC) math teacher.

Landry is also a Stark reading coordinator, who helps lead ping pong club, Cardinals for Christ and serves as UIL Academic Prose and Poetry sponsor.

She is a fulltime mom to four children and is a “wonderful coach’s wife,” district leaders said to a proud Paul Landry.

More News

Orange Stationer outlines downtown renovation project designed to foster new business development

Mauriceville Crawfish Bash getting prepared with plenty of ‘mud bugs’

Jada Greiner, Brianna Moore lead charge to state UIL Academic meet

PHOTO FEATURE: Vidor Automotive students have blast at Baytown Race Track

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar