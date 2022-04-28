Say hello to this year’s Bridge City High School Region 5 Nominee for Teacher of the Year

BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City ISD announced a qualified candidate in naming the Bridge City High School Region 5 Nominee for Teacher of the Year.

The honor goes to Hannah Landry.

She is a 13-year (12 in BC) math teacher.

Landry is also a Stark reading coordinator, who helps lead ping pong club, Cardinals for Christ and serves as UIL Academic Prose and Poetry sponsor.

She is a fulltime mom to four children and is a “wonderful coach’s wife,” district leaders said to a proud Paul Landry.