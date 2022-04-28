PHOTO FEATURE: Vidor Automotive students have blast at Baytown Race Track

The Vidor High School Automotive students recently attended Youth Education Day at the Baytown Race Track. Students were able to hear guest speakers from Mac Tools, Pep Boys, and even a NASCAR driver. These guys told the students about the different types of careers associated with mechanics, tool company sales and working for the race car drivers and pit crews. Students were able to go onto the track and in the pits to see all the auto industry has to offer. They had a great time on the tour and watching the O’Reilly National Car Race.