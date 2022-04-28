Orange Stationer outlines downtown renovation project designed to foster new business development

When you support a small business, you are supporting a dream.

The Orange Stationer has secured a grant to create work spaces for small local businesses to launch at a low monthly fee.

In March, the Orange City Council approved an EDC infrastructure grant agreement with Orange Stationer for the expenditure of funds for eligible infrastructure improvements in an amount not to exceed $75,000 for the purpose of economic development.

The Orange Stationer’s plan is an estimated $190,000 capital investment into opening The Office Downtown, which will provide professional meeting spaces and offices for small businesses and individuals.

“When we heard that grant money was available to apply for, we had already been talking about this project for about two years,” said Paul Dickerson, president of the Orange Stationer.

“We began the application process since August or September of last year through the city’s economic development committee. We began the bid process to see how much the project would cost and met with the EDC in December. Now we are waiting for the permits to begin the build.”

One third of The Office Downtown will be 2,000-square-feet of office spaces available to small businesses.

“The spaces will comprise of three small ten-by-twelve feet offices that will be available to rent at $400 each month, and we cover all the other expenses,” he said. “And there will also be a conference room that can be rented out for the day, as well as a day-use area with open seating.”

Dickerson’s idea is the location serves as an ideal location for new small businesses trying to launch.

When those businesses grow and need more space, they will relocate and leave the office space to the next small business.

The building will also provide services such as high speed wifi and a break room.

“I want this to be a springboard for new businesses to help economic development,” Dickerson said. “We already have one business that occupies space here, and we believe that there will be more interest. I hope that we can help serve their needs.”

The Office Downtown is located at 701 W. Division Avenue in Orange.

For more information, call 409-886-3636.

— By Sierra Kondos