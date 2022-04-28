Lamar State College Orange, McNeese State strike affiliation reducing costs for local nursing students

It just got a lot simpler and more affordable for Orange nursing students to begin their college nursing education locally before moving to McNeese State University’s registered nurse and bachelor of nursing science programs.

The directors of the nursing programs at Lamar State College Orange and McNeese State (Lake Charles, Louisiana) announced an affiliation agreement Thursday.

It offer graduates from Orange admitted to McNeese’s RN to BSN program a preferred tuition rate and an acceptance of LSCO’s nursing courses to fulfill part of the education requirements needed to complete a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at McNeese.

Through this agreement, McNeese offers a preferred tuition rate to LSCO nursing graduates admitted to the online RN to BSN program, at a rate of $7,000 for the ten core nursing curriculum courses (a rate of $233 per credit hour).

The preferred tuition rate extends to family members of any Lamar State College Orange student or faculty member who holds a valid nursing license and are admitted to McNeese’s RN to BSN program.

The affiliation underscores LSCO’s commitment to the professional growth and development of its nursing students and faculty, school officials said.