Jada Greiner, Brianna Moore lead charge to state UIL Academic meet

Published 12:24 am Thursday, April 28, 2022

By Orange Leader

Orangefield High's Jada Greiner and Brianna Moore stand with their medals Saturday at Stephen F. Austin State University. (Courtesy photo)

ORANGEFIELD — Jada Greiner and Brianna Moore set the pace recently for Orangefield High at the Region 3-4A UIL Academic meet, with each advancing to the state meet.

The duo were two of 17 Orangefield High School students who traveled to Stephen F. Austin State University to compete on Saturday.

Greiner is advancing in three journalism events (news writing-third place, feature writing-first place and editorial writing-third place).

Moore is advancing in computer applications after placing third.

The University of Texas is hosting the state meet May 6 in Austin.

Greiner’s points earned Orangefield High the second runner-up plaque for team journalism.

17 Orangefield High School students traveled to Stephen F. Austin State University to compete at the Region 3-4A UIL Academic meet on Saturday. (Courtesy photo)

