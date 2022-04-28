Jada Greiner, Brianna Moore lead charge to state UIL Academic meet

ORANGEFIELD — Jada Greiner and Brianna Moore set the pace recently for Orangefield High at the Region 3-4A UIL Academic meet, with each advancing to the state meet.

The duo were two of 17 Orangefield High School students who traveled to Stephen F. Austin State University to compete on Saturday.

Greiner is advancing in three journalism events (news writing-third place, feature writing-first place and editorial writing-third place).

Moore is advancing in computer applications after placing third.

The University of Texas is hosting the state meet May 6 in Austin.

Greiner’s points earned Orangefield High the second runner-up plaque for team journalism.