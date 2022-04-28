Eli Peveto earns Academic All-WAC honors for Lamar

Lamar University placed 36 student-athletes on the 2021-22 Academic All-WAC Fall and Winter teams announced league officials this week, including former Little Cypress-Mauriceville standout distance runner Eli Peveto, who earned the honors in both cross country and track.

The academic honor covered 12 sports throughout the entire conference.

To be eligible for the honor, a student-athlete must have completed at least one academic year prior to nomination, have at least a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average and have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s contests.

The Cardinals’ 36 selections were broken up across eight sports including, football, volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, soccer, men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s indoor track and field.

The LU football team led the way with 10 selections followed by six from the men’s indoor track and field team and five from soccer and volleyball. Men’s cross country and women’s indoor track and field added three while the men’s and women’s basketball teams each added two.